Auburn Tigers Defensive Lineman Poised For Big Year
The Auburn Tigers’ defensive lineman Malik Blocton is ready to step up and become one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball.
“Last season, I was just trying to show I belonged on the field,” Blocton said. “Last year, I was just trying to hold the gap, trying not to be wrong, do just enough to stay on the field. This year, I’m trying to be the best in the country.”
The Tigers’ defensive line lost some of its starters to the transfer portal, graduation and the NFL. Blocton has room to rise up.
A season ago, Blocton finished his freshman campaign with 16 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks limited playing time over 12 games. His efforts earned him a mid-season true freshman All-America honor from On3.
During this upcoming season, he aims to increase production in all areas. If he does, he will follow a similar path to teammate Keldric Faulk, who is primed to be a 2026 first-round pick.
“[I am] challenging him to continue to have a big offseason,” Vontrell King-Williams said, the Auburn Tigers defensive line coach. “I will say this, he’s a very smart football player. He’s a student of the game. Being more detailed with him like I’m talking to a coach more than a player has been one of those interesting things that has happened throughout the offseason.”
Head coach Hugh Freeze has been very intentional about the recruits he has brought in from the class of 2025. Blocton’s experience can help teach new additions like Malik Autry, Jourdin Crawford, Jared Smith and others.
“I have just been embracing my role as a leader and then trying to show the younger guys the right way to do stuff so we can all build up each other and all be successful this season,” Blocton said.