Auburn Tigers Football Strong as Ever Despite Recent Disappointments
With the 2025 football season approaching, Auburn Tigers fans are showing up in force.
The athletic department announced this week that season tickets sold out for the third consecutive year, matching the program record of 63,500 and signaling strong support for head coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers as they aim to bounce back from four straight losing seasons.
“I want to thank our incredible fan base for their continued support of Auburn and the football program,” Head Coach Hugh Freeze said.
Freeze is the third head coach in the new coaching hype era, following Bryan Harsin and Interim Coach Cadillac Williams.
Harsin brought a new hope and look to Auburn, but ended up falling short of the expectations he set for himself. Williams was a fan favorite because of his rich Auburn history.
Freeze is in his third year and stacked another top-10 recruiting class and an excellent run in the transfer portal to boost expectations heading into 2025.
With 21 enrolled out of high school and 19 from the transfer portal, Auburn ranked No. 6 in the national team rankings from 247Sports.
The Auburn family hasn’t just bought out the season tickets, but they’ve also poured into NIL efforts. Seven Auburn fans created On To Victory as a way to create NIL opportunities for the athletes. Fans can donate via monthly or annual subscriptions that come as packages.
“What’s already been done in that space really speaks to the passion for Auburn University,” athletics director John Cohen said, speaking on NIL opportunities through On To Victory. On3 has confirmed that the collective has raised $10 million.
The support of the Auburn family continues to show through their dedication and financial support, enabling Freeze to significantly improve the roster heading into this third season.
With renewed energy, strong recruiting and a fan base ready to rally, all eyes are on the Tigers as they prepare for a season filled with promise.