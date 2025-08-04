Auburn Tigers Freshman RB “Flashing” Early in Fall Camp
The Auburn Tigers kicked off fall camp just last week, and one young newcomer in particular is already making his presence known.
Many position groups – if not most – on Auburn’s roster have a general idea who the determined starters will be when the Tigers open the season at Baylor on Aug. 29. The quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, wide receivers and defensive backs are just a few examples.
However, probably the most unpredictable position for Hugh Freeze and company ahead of 2025 is the running back room. Senior Damari Alston was expected to ultimately earn the starting role, with junior Jeremiah Cobb and UConn transfer Durrell Robinson providing quality depth and support – at least that’s what they thought entering camp.
Freshman running back Omar Mabson II apparently had something to say about that, as he has undoubtedly generated the most overall buzz of any Tiger from the first few days of camp.
Auburn took to Pat Dye Field last Friday for their first practice inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers went through drills, one-on-ones, and 11-on-11 sessions.
Although Alston and Cobb did not participate due to a bruised heel and fractured finger, respectively, Mabson appeared to catch Freeze’s eye.
“Durrell had some explosive runs. Alvin [Henderson], there’s still a learning curve for him, for sure. But, I’ll tell you, the one that’s flashing is Omar,” Freeze said after Friday’s practice on his observations of the running back room.
“That pad level he has, and he’s patient… he’s going to finish moving forward, it seems, in the reps we have,” Freeze continued. “We haven’t gone live yet, but we’re in thud and they’re thudding him pretty good, and he’s finishing runs. I’d say he’s been most surprising, so our confidence level is growing with that whole group.”
Mabson, an Auburn native, is supposed to be playing his senior season at Auburn (AL) High School this year, but instead, is suiting up in the orange and blue after reclassifying from the class of 2026 to 2025 in January.
After making the move, On3 ranked Mabson as the No. 66 running back and No. 829 overall player in the 2025 cycle. He was also listed as the No. 32 prospect from the state of Alabama.
He joined the Tigers’ No. 6-ranked 2025 recruiting class as one of the latest additions and was viewed as a minor depth piece in the shadow of the highly-touted four-star running back Alvin Henderson.
The former three-star was on track to earn a blue-chip rating if he were to stay in high school one more year, but he displayed confidence in himself by forgoing his extra year at Auburn High.
His decision seems to have paid off, and similar to Freeze, his veteran teammates aren’t hesitating to sing his praises.
“I think Omar is going to be a dog,” senior offensive tackle Mason Murphy said of players who have stood out to him thus far. “That little man can run. He’s going to be a lot of fun to block for.”
Alston detailed his thoughts on Mabson after the first practice of fall camp last week and what he’s seen from the young freshman, who has received reps with the first-team offense multiple times over the past week.
“Omar is a dog. He reminds me of me when I came in my freshman year, you know, just ready to work, no matter who’s in front of him,” Alston said. “For him to get some (first-team) reps today was amazing to see, and with him not even really looking like a freshman – he’s really supposed to be in high school, you know what I’m saying. So, him coming in, adjusting, and doing the right thing, that’s what we expect.”
Mabson will certainly be a name to continue tracking as the Tigers inch toward the 2025 season. He could potentially find a way to see the field in his inaugural season, even behind older players like Alston, Cobb, and Robinson, and may be the future of Auburn’s running back room in coming years.