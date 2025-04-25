Auburn Tigers Host Elon Transfer Offensive Lineman
The Auburn Tigers hosted Carlos Moore, an Elon transfer offensive lineman. According to Auburn Rivals, he arrived on Wednesday night and left earlier on Friday. Moore expressed his excitement about getting to see the facilities of a major program.
"I enjoyed it, I loved the visit," Moore said. "Got to see a new perspective of what they had, a completely different facility than FCS, like it was a great opportunity to learn more about this program and what they have to offer."
Moore met with the Auburn Tigers’ offensive lineman coach Jake Thornton who went through team walkthroughs and watched film with him on his visit.
"I love Coach Thornton, he's a young coach so he relates to us," Moore said. "He speaks well for his athletes, and he says I'm not just gonna berate you and belittle you like I'm gonna lift you up and get the most out of you. As long as you're giving in what you have here, we can turn you into the best player you can be."
Moore has spent the last three seasons at Elon University. After spending most of his first two seasons on the sidelines, he took on a starting role during his redshirt sophomore season. He played in 11 games and started 10 of them. He played both left and right tackle.
Auburn is the first team to give him a visit since he entered the transfer portal last week. Auburn desperately needs a skilled lineman as well as depth at the position. Moore could provide exactly that. He has no other visits scheduled and could have his decision made in the next two weeks.
If he does commit to the Tigers, Moore will be the first offensive addition for Auburn in this spring window. Two offensive tackles transferred to Auburn back in December.
Head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff have primarily been focused on defense additions, but have never shied away from more protection for his quarterbacks. Moore fits that bill.