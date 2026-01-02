Auburn Tigers to Host UAB Standout WR on Visit

The Auburn Tigers are wasting no time in the transfer portal to reload the current depleted roster.

UAB standout wide receiver Iverson Hooks is set to take a visit to Auburn in the near future, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Friday morning. He is the first prospective transfer wideout to plan a visit to Auburn.

NEWS: UAB standout transfer WR Iverson Hooks is set to visit 7 Schools, his agent @WeGetYouOffers tells @On3Sports



Wisconsin: January 3-4

Indiana: January 4-5

Oklahoma State: January 6-7

LSU: January 7-8

Auburn: January 8-9

Oregon & Louisville: TBAhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/w2rqBhd28y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

According to Fawcett, Auburn is one of seven schools that Hooks plans to visit. Hooks will be on his visit to the Plains on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, making Auburn his latest scheduled visit at the moment. Other schools set to host Hooks include Wisconsin on Jan. 3-4, Indiana on Jan. 4-5, Oklahoma State on Jan. 6-7, LSU on Jan. 7-8, Oregon, and Louisville.

However, the dates for his visit to Oregon and Louisville have not been announced yet.

Hooks spent four years with the Blazers, but he redshirted in 2022, meaning he holds one more year of eligibility. The Pike Road, Ala., native saw a breakout season in 2025, during which he posted 927 yards and seven touchdowns on 72 total receptions. Hooks also spent some time as UAB’s punt returner, hauling in 10 punts for a total of 100 return yards last year.

He stands at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and was rated as a three-star out of high school by 247Sports. According to On3, Hooks ranked as the No. 237 overall player in the transfer portal right now and the No. 40 wide receiver.

Hooks would be a much-needed addition to the roster, as Auburn has lost almost all of its talented wide receiver room to either the transfer portal or the NFL Draft.

Star wideout Cam Coleman entered the portal earlier this week, while Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons, Horatio Fields, and Sam Turner have also announced their intention to depart from Auburn. Former Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton will forgo his final year of eligibility and has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Thursday.

The transfer portal officially opened this morning (Jan. 2) at 12 a.m. EST, and this report of Hooks’ visit was posted at 12:32 a.m. EST (11:30 p.m. CST). New head coach Alex Golesh, associate head coach Kodi Burns, and company are already attacking the portal hard, which is what the Tigers need at multiple positions – not just wide receiver – in order to fill the 31 vacancies left by players entering the portal.