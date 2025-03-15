Auburn Tigers in Mix for Four-Star Georgia Running Back
It is no secret that the Auburn Tigers are in desperate need of a running back after Jarquez Hunter’s senior year. Despite getting Durrell Robinson from UConn in the transfer portal and Alvin Henderson in the class of 2025, the Tigers will need another back come 2026.
Their expected starter for 2025 is Damari Alston. Alston will be a senior and won’t be around come 2026. That means the Tigers have to find their next dynamic running back. They think they might have found it in four-star running back Jae Lamar. Should Lamar join the Tigers, they could have one of the best one-two punches with Henderson and Lamar in a couple of years.
Lamar is rated the ninth-best running back from the 2026 recruiting class. There are several other top programs that are competing for Lamar’s signature. They are Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State and FSU, according to Auburn Wire.
He is expected to commit to one of his top 10 schools by July 4, which is the date he gave. According to 247Sports, Lamar is “warmer” to Georgia, and “warm” to FSU, Miami and Auburn. These four schools are arguably the top four and these schools are the only ones that Lamar has set an official visit for, per 247Sports.
While he still has another season of high school football, Lamar could be the next Jarquez Hunter. With no heir-apparent at the running back position, the Tigers would love to find someone who has roughly the same dimensions as their best player a year ago. Hunter was 5-10, 209 pounds. Lamar is already 6-0, 205 and hasn’t gotten coached by a SEC strength and conditioning coach yet. If he does, Lamar will be a wrecking ball to all opposing offenses.