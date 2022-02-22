A look at Auburn's running back position before spring practice

Auburn has a history of success at the running back position. Between 2009 and 2017, Auburn had a streak of 1,000-yard rushers. That streak ended in 2018 and it took until this past season for the Tigers to return to the 1K status.

Auburn's running back room isn't the deepest, but the Tigers may have one of the best one-two punches at running back in the country.

Let's take a look at the running back room for Auburn in 2022.

Tank Bigsby © Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Year: Junior What I Like: Where to begin here? Tank Bigsby has been one of the best running backs in the Southeastern Conference over the past two seasons. The former SEC Newcomer of the Year eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yard mark this past season, and he is poised for a monster season in 2022. The quarterback controversy may allow for the offense to truly be run first. If that is the case, look out. Tank is going to steamroll through defenses this fall. What I Don’t Like: As much as Bigsby has shined on the field over the last two seasons, the biggest question will be if the star running back can stay healthy. One of the biggest problems Auburn has had with star running backs is running them into the ground, Kerryon Johnson being the biggest example. If Auburn is going to succeed on offense this year, Bigsby will be one of the biggest reasons why.

Jarquez Hunter © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Year: Sophomore What I Like: Hunter made the most of his opportunities early in the season, rushing for 447 of his 593 yards on the year in the first five games. The Mississippi native brings a unique mix of size and speed that complimented nicely to the Auburn offense. In years that Auburn has had a dominant rushing attack, there has always been a change of pace style rusher that helps prevent injury and provides a spark to the offense. Hunter can do that in this offense, where most of the attention will be focused on Tank Bigsby.

What I Don’t Like: As previously stated, Hunter peaked early in the season, and wasn’t as involved later in the year. Disappearing in big game situations is not an ideal trait for running backs, so Hunter needs to step up in big time situations in order to take another step forward in this backfield.

Jordon Ingram © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Year: Redshirt Sophomore What I Like: The sophomore from Mobile provides good depth for the Tigers. He is only a few years removed from a 1,000 yard rushing season at St. Paul’s in one of the toughest classifications in Alabama. Ingram has the skill set to move up the ladder and push for playing time this season for the Tigers. What I Don’t Like: Limited snaps have not allowed Ingram to play to his full potential.