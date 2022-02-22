Skip to main content

A look at Auburn's running back position before spring practice

Let's take a look at one of Auburn's best position groups: the running backs.
Auburn has a history of success at the running back position. Between 2009 and 2017, Auburn had a streak of 1,000-yard rushers. That streak ended in 2018 and it took until this past season for the Tigers to return to the 1K status.

Auburn's running back room isn't the deepest, but the Tigers may have one of the best one-two punches at running back in the country.

Let's take a look at the running back room for Auburn in 2022.

Tank Bigsby

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Junior

What I Like: Where to begin here? Tank Bigsby has been one of the best running backs in the Southeastern Conference over the past two seasons. The former SEC Newcomer of the Year eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yard mark this past season, and he is poised for a monster season in 2022. The quarterback controversy may allow for the offense to truly be run first. If that is the case, look out. Tank is going to steamroll through defenses this fall.

What I Don’t Like: As much as Bigsby has shined on the field over the last two seasons, the biggest question will be if the star running back can stay healthy. One of the biggest problems Auburn has had with star running backs is running them into the ground, Kerryon Johnson being the biggest example. If Auburn is going to succeed on offense this year, Bigsby will be one of the biggest reasons why.

Jarquez Hunter

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Sophomore

What I Like: Hunter made the most of his opportunities early in the season, rushing for 447 of his 593 yards on the year in the first five games. The Mississippi native brings a unique mix of size and speed that complimented nicely to the Auburn offense. In years that Auburn has had a dominant rushing attack, there has always been a change of pace style rusher that helps prevent injury and provides a spark to the offense. Hunter can do that in this offense, where most of the attention will be focused on Tank Bigsby.


What I Don’t Like: As previously stated, Hunter peaked early in the season, and wasn’t as involved later in the year. Disappearing in big game situations is not an ideal trait for running backs, so Hunter needs to step up in big time situations in order to take another step forward in this backfield.

Jordon Ingram

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

What I Like: The sophomore from Mobile provides good depth for the Tigers. He is only a few years removed from a 1,000 yard rushing season at St. Paul’s in one of the toughest classifications in Alabama. Ingram has the skill set to move up the ladder and push for playing time this season for the Tigers.

What I Don’t Like: Limited snaps have not allowed Ingram to play to his full potential. 

Damari Alston

Auburn's running back coach Carnell Williams before the A-Day spring practice gameat Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Jc Auburnday 09

Year: Freshman

What I Like: Alston has become one of Auburn’s biggest assets off the field, essentially being the best recruiter for Auburn this past year. On the field, the former four-star running back had a breakout season during his senior year at Woodward Academy in Georgia. 1500 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns is no small feat for Georgia high school football, so Auburn is getting a solid addition to the running back room in Alston.

What I Don’t Like: Splitting carries between Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter is already going to be tough this season, so adding a third man to the rotation consistently would be quite a task. Alston also is only a true freshman, so unless he has a Hunter-like jump, he may be relegated to clean up duty alongside Ingram.

