Auburn Tigers Stock Report: Defensive Stocks Rise Despite Blown Lead
The Auburn Tigers opened the second half of the season by dropping their fourth game in a row. Auburn fell 21-17 at the hands of the No. 19 Missouri Tigers despite holding a 17-6 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Some of Auburn's players had performances that the team would like to see replicated. Others have some things to work on before the Tigers take on Kentucky next week.
Which Auburn players improved their stock against Arkansas? Who has plenty to work on before next Saturday?
Stock risers
Dorian Mausi Jr, Linebacker
Mausi was one of Auburn’s top defensive contributors against Missouri, leading the team in tackles with nine, one of them for loss. Mausi leads the Tigers in total tackles this season as well.
Eugene Asante, Linebacker
Asante has been a leader on and off the field for Auburn since arriving on the Plains and showed his leadership skills again on Saturday. Asante finished the game with eight tackles and co-led the Tigers in sacks with two.
Jalen McLeod, Linebacker
McLeod had six tackles against Missouri and co-led Auburn in sacks along with Asante. He helped Auburn’s front seven lead the defense and limit Missouri to six points through the first three quarters of the game.
Stock Fallers
Towns McGough, Kicker
Auburn’s true freshman kicker had another tough performance. McGough went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts. He made a 32-yarder in the second quarter but missed a 30-yard attempt near the end of the third quarter that could have helped keep the momentum for Auburn.
Kensley Louidor-Faustin, Safety
Auburn depends on a variety of young players, particularly in its defensive secondary, including Louidor-Faustin. His lack of discipline and zero tackles on the day hurt his stock. He had two penalties in the second half, holding and pass interference, costing Auburn 25 yards in penalties.
Jarquez Hunter, Running Back
Hunter’s opportunities to carry the ball were limited in the first half of the season, but he was given 19 chances against Missouri. He did not take advantage, finishing the game with 57 rushing yards and averaged three yards per carry.