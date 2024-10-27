Auburn Tigers Stock Report: Stocks Rise All-Around
The Auburn Tigers took down the Kentucky Wildcats 24-10 to secure their first SEC win this season. After going down 10-0 early against the Kentucky Wildcats, they put up 24 unanswered points.
Some of Auburn's players had performances that the team would like to see replicated. Others have some things to work on before the Tigers take on Vanderbilt next week.
Let’s check in on which Auburn players improved their stock against Kentucky and who has work to do.
Stock Risers
Jarquez Hunter, Running Back
Hunter rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns off 23 carries, setting his career-high for rushing yards in a game. Additionally, Hunter caught four passes for 19 yards to bring his all-purpose total to 297. Auburn is going to need more days like that from Hunter as they try to claw their way back to bowl eligibility.
Dorian Mausi Jr, Linebacker
Mausi led the Tigers in tackles with 10, two of them for loss. Additionally, Mausi forced a fumble but the Wildcats were able to recover. Stringing together two team-leading performances in a row, Mausi is emerging as a leader in Auburn’s linebacker unit.
Kayin Lee, Cornerback
After having some struggles throughout the season, Lee’s performance against Kentucky could put him back on track. The sophomore cornerback recorded a tackle, two pass breakups and an interception that was the only turnover forced by the Tigers. Lee did get called for pass interference in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t make a difference in the end.
Payton Thorne, Quarterback
Thorne went 20-of-26 through the air for 172 yards and a touchdown. Thorne did throw an interception, but he turned in his highest completion percentage of the season at 76.9%. Thorne spread the ball around as eight different Tigers had a reception.
Stock Fallers
Cam Coleman, Wide Receiver
There is always one stock that manages to take a dip. This week it was Cam Coleman.
The standout freshman caught four passes, co-leading the team with KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Hunter, but finished with only 24 yards. Coleman would have liked to and could have done more with the chances he had.