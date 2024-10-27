Auburn Daily

Auburn Tigers Stock Report: Stocks Rise All-Around

Following the win against Kentucky, stocks are on the rise all over Auburn’s roster

Daniel Locke

With a win in SEC play, almost all stocks were on the rise for the Auburn Tigers
With a win in SEC play, almost all stocks were on the rise for the Auburn Tigers / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Auburn Tigers took down the Kentucky Wildcats 24-10 to secure their first SEC win this season. After going down 10-0 early against the Kentucky Wildcats, they put up 24 unanswered points. 

Some of Auburn's players had performances that the team would like to see replicated. Others have some things to work on before the Tigers take on Vanderbilt next week. 

Let’s check in on which Auburn players improved their stock against Kentucky and who has work to do.

Stock Risers

Jarquez Hunter, Running Back

Hunter rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns off 23 carries, setting his career-high for rushing yards in a game. Additionally, Hunter caught four passes for 19 yards to bring his all-purpose total to 297. Auburn is going to need more days like that from Hunter as they try to claw their way back to bowl eligibility.

Dorian Mausi Jr, Linebacker

Mausi led the Tigers in tackles with 10, two of them for loss. Additionally, Mausi forced a fumble but the Wildcats were able to recover. Stringing together two team-leading performances in a row, Mausi is emerging as a leader in Auburn’s linebacker unit.

Kayin Lee, Cornerback

After having some struggles throughout the season, Lee’s performance against Kentucky could put him back on track. The sophomore cornerback recorded a tackle, two pass breakups and an interception that was the only turnover forced by the Tigers. Lee did get called for pass interference in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t make a difference in the end.

Payton Thorne, Quarterback

Thorne went 20-of-26 through the air for 172 yards and a touchdown. Thorne did throw an interception, but he turned in his highest completion percentage of the season at 76.9%. Thorne spread the ball around as eight different Tigers had a reception.

Stock Fallers

Cam Coleman, Wide Receiver

There is always one stock that manages to take a dip. This week it was Cam Coleman.

The standout freshman caught four passes, co-leading the team with KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Hunter, but finished with only 24 yards. Coleman would have liked to and could have done more with the chances he had.

Published
Daniel Locke
DANIEL LOCKE

Daniel is a staff writer for four Sports Illustrated/FanNation sites: Auburn Daily, Braves Today, Inside the Marlins and Wildcats Today. Additionally, he serves as the Auburn Athletics beat reporter for 1819 News. He is a junior at Auburn University majoring in journalism.

Home/Football