Auburn Tigers’ Tight End Prepares for Sixth Season on the Plains
The Auburn Tigers have focused on revamping their pass catchers this offseason. Their tight end room was upgraded through the transfer portal during the winter window. The only returning tight end is Brandon Frazier, who wasn’t expecting to return this season.
Frazier’s 2024 season ended in Week 3. He had foot surgery after getting injured against the New Mexico Lobos.
“It's been a long time now but I've enjoyed it,” Frazier said. “Springs gone good, I think I've rehabbed the foot well. Excited, got a lot of new guys and new quarterbacks. Got some playmakers in the receiver room, obviously. Pretty happy with where we're at with a team right now.”
Frazier will also be catching passes from a new quarterback this season. The Tigers will likely be led by Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold. Behind him is Deuce Knight, a five-star quarterback who enrolled in Auburn this past January and is part of the 2025 recruiting class.
One thing that Frazier has worked on this spring is his receiving ability. So far in his career, he has just 12 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns over his five-year career. Tigers’ tight end coach Ben Aigamaua believes Frazier has a higher ceiling than what we’ve seen so far. However, staying on the field needs to happen for it to show. .
“The first thing is just his leadership. The second thing is, people don’t really see how athletic he really is,” Aigamaua said. “I’ve got to do a better job as a coach making sure I keep him healthy because I know what Brandon can do.”
The returning Tigers tight end will be part of new tight end room, featuring a pair of Maryland tight ends that arrived during the winter transfer portal.