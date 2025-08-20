Auburn Tigers Well Represented on Coaches' All-SEC Team
AUBURN, Ala.- The 2025 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football team has been announced, and it promotes some familiar names that have been buzzing all offseason for the Auburn Tigers. Out of 16 SEC teams, six of them included multiple first-team selections, one of them being the Auburn Tigers.
Wide receiver Cam Coleman and defensive end Keldrick Faulk were both named first-team All-SEC. Coleman is coming off a strong true freshman season where he reeled in 37 receptions for 598 yards and 8 scores.
Coleman did not have a 100-yard receiving game until late in the season when the Tigers faced the ULM Warhawks. However, once he started getting more passes thrown to him, it was obvious that he could truly dominate the game when given the opportunity to do so, scoring six of his touchdowns in the final three weeks of the season.
Faulk has been named to plenty of lists this offseason, including recently crashing the Top 10 of ESPN’s latest NFL mock draft as the No. 6 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. Faulk is a freak of nature, being 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds.
During the 2024 season, Faulk was able to sack seven times and rack up 45 tackles, 30 of those being solo tackles.
Transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. cracked the list on the Second Team All-SEC lineup. Singleton Jr. is entering his first season on the Plains and is already stirring up national attention.
With the combination of Singleton and Coleman, the Auburn wide receiver room is often regarded as one of the best in college football. In 2024, Singleton had 56 receptions, 754 yards, and three touchdowns for Georgia Tech. He wasn’t just used as a wide receiver, but also as a halfback in some packages for the Yellow Jackets. He had 21 carries for 131 yards and a lone score.
Although Freeze has been expressing concern over offensive line play, SEC coaches still believe that two of the offensive linemen for Auburn are going to be a problem. Both Xavier Chaplin and Connor Lew made the list as All-SEC third team.
Chaplin is new to the picture, as he transferred to Auburn from Virginia Tech in January. Lew is a returning veteran for the Tigers, being the anchor in the middle of the field.
With a struggling kicking unit last season, kicker Alex McPherson will make his return to the team after battling an illness most of last season. In 2023, McPherson was a perfect 13/13 on field goals and 40/40 on extra points. This did not go unrecognized for SEC coaches, as he was able to make Third Team All-SEC.
For a team that lost seven games last year, the Auburn Tigers are well represented on the Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Team. They’ll hope to add more names to the more important postseason list.