Auburn to 'Look at Us as Coaches' In Attempts to Fix OL Issues
There's no question that the Auburn Tigers offensive line has had a massive regression over the last two weeks. After strong performances to open the season, the unit has been abysmal in SEC play, giving up 15 sacks over Auburn's first two SEC games.
Head coach Hugh Freeze during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, his only media availbility during the bye week, addressed the unit's regression.
“That's probably the best question anyone could ask today, and it's the one that is that is on our mind constantly in this building, from an offensive standpoint, is, at the first three games, these guys played at a really high level, and did an excellent job at Baylor, and then protected us pretty clean in the next two games,” Freeze said.
“And then we have to go on the road into two very difficult environments against two really good defenses. And we, time and time again, either put ourselves behind the chains with undisciplined penalties.”
The sharp regression has been baffling to watch over the last two weeks. Against Baylor in Week 1, the line helped the Tigers rush for 307 yards and pass for an additional 108 against the Bears. The unit committed just 2 penalties in the game and allowed a singular sack.
Comparatively, the unit has fallen apart in recent weeks. The Auburn offense has managed just 119 combined rushing yards across the games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, committed 14 penalties, and allowed 15 sacks. So, what has been the difference in recent weeks?
“There's going to be some holds from time to time,” Freeze said. “We had our share of those, too, and then when you get in third and long, the ability to strain to protect, I think we can strain harder, but it's a very difficult ask against those type of rushers.
“And so, I think from a coaching standpoint, first and foremost, it falls on us to find a way to keep us out of those third and longs. I mean, heck, prior to the last two weeks, we were probably top 10 or so in the country in third-down conversions and in rushing per attempt, and that that's fallen drastically.”
The third downs have been more difficult to convert as well. Against Baylor, the Auburn offense was able to stay ahead of the chains thanks to effective early down runs. However, the lack of commitment to the run game and early down penalties in the last two games have often left the Tigers behind the chains.
As a result, opposing teams are able to let their edge rushers commit to pass rushing on later downs, putting additional strain onto the Auburn line and resulting in more penalties and sacks allowed. If the coaching staff wants to help out its offensive line, things need to change during the bye.
“And, some of that is credit to Oklahoma and to Texas A&M, of course, but we have to look at us as coaches first,” Freeze said. “I said that in the post-game press conference, and I feel it and sense it, that this is not the offensive football that I'm used to, nor is anyone else, and it starts up front.
“We have to improve our technique, we have to improve our passion and strain, and we have to improve as coaches, the positions we're putting them in and demand a disciplined effort in particular the things we can control, like pre snap penalties."
If the coaching staff actually commits to running the ball more on early downs, the strong tandem of Jeremiah Cobb and Damari Alston can help keep the Tigers ahead of the chains and keep opposing defenses off balance.
The first test of the coaching adjustments will be on Oct. 11 as Auburn welcomes Georgia to Jordan Hare Stadium at night for this year’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.