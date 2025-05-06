Auburn Transfer Named Among Top WR to Watch for 2026 NFL Draft
Heading into the 2025-2026 college football season, Auburn Tigers fans have a new dynamic offensive weapon to be excited about.
According to Pro Football Focus, Eric Singleton Jr is among the 10 receiver prospects that people should be familiar with before next year's draft.
Ahead of this upcoming season, PFF also named Singleton Jr as the fifth-best wide receiver in college football, just a spot ahead of fellow Tiger Cam Coleman.
Before transferring to Auburn, he spent two seasons at Georgia Tech. Last year, he led the Yellow Jackets in receiving yards (754), while also catching 56 passes and three touchdowns.
During his true freshman season, Singleton Jr was a Freshman All-American, and runner-up for ACC rookie of the year after catching 38 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns.
As a high schooler, he was a multiple-time track and field state champion, and he’s already showcased his speed early in his college career. According to PFF’s Game Athleticism Score (GAS), Singleton Jr ranks in the 99th percentile, joining star receivers like Malik Nabers and Puka Nacua.
Since 2023, he has recorded 664 receiving yards on deep passes, the most among all returning Power Four receivers. He pairs his explosive track speed with polished coordination, allowing him to comfortably track passes downfield.
While he has already established himself as one of the top down-field threats in college football, the rising junior is also incredibly effective with the ball in his hand.
Singleton Jr caught 21 passes behind the line of scrimmage last season, averaging 8.1 yards-after-catch (YAC). With that level of productivity after the catch, he’s capable of moving the chains without needing to risk turnovers by constantly stretching the field vertically.
With Singleton Jr’s versatility, plus the development of five-star Cam Coleman, Auburn’s receiving corps is poised to be one of the most electric units in college football next season.