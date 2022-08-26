Auburn Twitter reacts to Athletic Director Allen Greene stepping down

Allen Greene has stepped down as Auburn's athletic director.

It is a classic thing to happen around Auburn; the good news of landing a four-star wide receiver then comes the news that the Tiger's athletic director is stepping down.

Greene took over as the athletic director for Auburn in January of 2018. He only had five months left on his contract when the news broke that he would be stepping down.

During his time at Auburn, Greene was often in the middle of battles between the boosters and coaches, making his job difficult.

Greene has been taking some heat lately about his lack of communication during the Harsin issues earlier this year, so his stepping down makes some sense.

This is what Greene has to say about leaving Auburn, "The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey. I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique, and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I'm confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived."

The Chief Operating Officer of Auburn Athletics, Marcy Girton, will take over the interim athletic director position while the university looks for a replacement.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter has to say about Greene stepping down.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch