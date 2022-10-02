Auburn ran the same play six times leading up to interception, according to LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr.

The sixth time's a charm.

In his postgame interview, LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. let the media know that Auburn had ran the same pass play six times in a row on their final drive of the game. The sixth time Auburn ran the play, Brooks finally timed the game-sealing interception, ripping the ball away from former LSU wide receiver Koy Moore.

“I knew it was coming,” Brooks said.

As the game went on, LSU switched into a more aggressive look on the backend, and came close to several more turnovers (on top of the two interceptions Auburn threw in the contest).

Brody Miller of The Athletic gave a breakdown of the moments leading up to the turnover ($).

Brooks knew it was coming, so he told cornerback Colby Richardson to help him out over the top. He was going for it. He sprinted full speed toward Auburn receiver Koy Moore, and Moore actually caught the pass. Except for the sprinting Brooks grabbing the ball, dropping down to a powerful crouch and ripping it out of Moore’s hands for the game-sealing interception.

Auburn head coach spoke about the four turnovers the Tigers' had in the postgame presser. It was the biggest aspect of the loss.

“I think the detail of the game comes down to the turnovers when you look at the numbers," Harsin said. "We put the ball on the ground too many times and they won the turnover battle. That’s going to be a huge factor when it’s all said and done."

"I’m disappointed for our players. And those guys, they put the effort in. We all have to just do a better job and that starts with me.”

The Tigers have now held a double-digit lead in their last five SEC games. They are 1-4 in those contests. A lot of it has to do with turnovers and execution. That falls on Harsin.

Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) now looks ahead for a trip to No. 1 Georgia this Saturday.

