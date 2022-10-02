Skip to main content

Auburn ran the same play six times leading up to interception, according to LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr.

LSU knew what was coming on Auburn's final drive of the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The sixth time's a charm.

In his postgame interview, LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. let the media know that Auburn had ran the same pass play six times in a row on their final drive of the game. The sixth time Auburn ran the play, Brooks finally timed the game-sealing interception, ripping the ball away from former LSU wide receiver Koy Moore.

“I knew it was coming,” Brooks said.

As the game went on, LSU switched into a more aggressive look on the backend, and came close to several more turnovers (on top of the two interceptions Auburn threw in the contest).

Brody Miller of The Athletic gave a breakdown of the moments leading up to the turnover ($).

Brooks knew it was coming, so he told cornerback Colby Richardson to help him out over the top. He was going for it. He sprinted full speed toward Auburn receiver Koy Moore, and Moore actually caught the pass. Except for the sprinting Brooks grabbing the ball, dropping down to a powerful crouch and ripping it out of Moore’s hands for the game-sealing interception.

Auburn head coach spoke about the four turnovers the Tigers' had in the postgame presser. It was the biggest aspect of the loss.

“I think the detail of the game comes down to the turnovers when you look at the numbers," Harsin said. "We put the ball on the ground too many times and they won the turnover battle. That’s going to be a huge factor when it’s all said and done."

"I’m disappointed for our players. And those guys, they put the effort in. We all have to just do a better job and that starts with me.”

The Tigers have now held a double-digit lead in their last five SEC games. They are 1-4 in those contests. A lot of it has to do with turnovers and execution. That falls on Harsin.

Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) now looks ahead for a trip to No. 1 Georgia this Saturday.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries for big yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

Auburn ran the same play six times leading up to interception, according to LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr.

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Podcasts

Podcast: The Bryan Harsin era should end after Auburn football's loss to the LSU Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) gets tackled after gaining first down yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

Auburn players discuss giving up the lead to LSU in the second half

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 1, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) is tackled by Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) and tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) after intercepting a pass by Ashford during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

LSU defender calls out Auburn's offense after running the same play multiple times

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates his tackle for loss during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

Auburn's Defensive PFF Grades vs LSU

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

Auburn's Offensive PFF Grades vs LSU

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

Five winners from Auburn's loss to LSU

By Andrew Stefaniak
NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10261
Football

Takeaways from Auburn's 21-17 loss to LSU

By Lance Dawe