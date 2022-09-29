Five stats you need to know for Auburn vs LSU

There are... mixed feelings about this matchup.

Auburn (despite a 3-1 record) is all but limping into this game against LSU, who has cruised through three straight victories after suffering a close loss to Florida State in the season opener.

Although all signs point to an LSU win... doesn't it feel like something weird is going to happen this week? Even though the world received its fair share of Jordan-Hare weirdness last weekend when Missouri fumbled the ball across the goal line in overtime?

Let's take a look at some stats that could give us an idea of some of the wild things that could occur in this already bizarre rivalry.

LSU offensive line - 3.25 sacks allowed per game Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports The Tigers' offensive line has been extremely bad in terms of pass protection. According to PFF, four of LSU's eight offensive linemen (min. 45 snaps) have recorded pass-blocking grades of 64 or lower. Garrett Dellinger, the best pass blocker on the team (87.8 grade), is out with a broken hand. Meanwhile, Auburn has seven players with a pass rush grade of 71 or higher. Not incredibly impressive, but there's reason to believe LSU's offense could be taken out of rhythm in this game. This may end up being be a tackle for loss/sack fest for both squads. A combined 14 turnovers lost Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn has a -6 turnover margin (125th nationally), having lost eight turnovers in four games. LSU has lost six of their own, but also leads the SEC in takeaways with eight. Weird things have happened in this rivalry before. Could we see a turnover-filled contest on Saturday? Jayden Daniels - 274.3 total yards per game Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is seventh in the SEC in total yards per game, averaging 208.7 yards through the air and 65.5 on the ground. No other LSU player is inside the top 30 in total yards per game (note: this statistic only includes quarterbacks and running backs). There are no Tigers inside the top 20 in all purpose yardage. Daniels is the biggest cog in the machine. He's a dynamic playmaker that does not respond well to pressure, but has speed and can extend plays if needed (he's need to quite a bit this year). Auburn offense - chunk plays Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The Tigers are fourth in the SEC in rushes of 10 yards or more (26), and third in the league in pass plays of 20 yards or more (16). Odd, considering Auburn is 12th total offense. All or nothing, I guess, with a lot more nothing than anything. Creating more of those explosive plays will have to happen in order for the Tigers to have a chance at winning this game. They can't afford to play conservative. Do we see some wild shots downfield? LSU offense - 49.1% third down conversion rate © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK The Tigers are third in the SEC in third down conversion percentage. Auburn is 13th. If the ground game holds up (198 rushing yards per contest), LSU could dictate the pace of this game, controlling the clock and making Auburn's defense work. There's a world where the Bayou Bengals find themselves consistently in third down situations and are bailed out by Daniels' legs or his accurate arm (73.0% completion rate).

