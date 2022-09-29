Skip to main content

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers defeat the LSU Tigers

Here is why Auburn walks away from week five victorious in the Tiger Bowl.

Robby Ashford’s ability to elude the defensive

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles free during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

Auburn’s offensive line has been anything but impressive this year. For Auburn to beat LSU, Ashford is going to have to be able to take the game into his own hands and make big plays happen. Coming off his first career start and SEC win, you can bet Ashford’s confidence is through the roof and will show in week five.

Auburn’s secondary

DJ James vs Missouri

Auburn’s secondary has had their moments this season where they did not look impressive. We saw the defensive backfield make adjustments last year against LSU, so we know it can be done. LSU had 235 passing yards in the first half last season and only 90 after halftime. 

LSU won't keep Auburn out of the backfield

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 26: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Despite the ugly win last week Auburn’s defense played decently well. I think LSU’s offensive line will have a challenging time protecting their quarterback (LSU is 13th in the SEC is sacks allowed). As long as Auburn keeps the Bayou Bengals uncomfortable on offense, LSU will have a hard time moving the ball.

LSU’s defense

Nov 24, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams (5) runs with the ball during overtime against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s defense allowed Auburn to convert 7-of-16 third downs in the second half of last season’s game. Auburn must be able to keep themselves out of third and long situations. If they can get short yardage third downs, Auburn’s run game should be able to keep them on the field.

The environment

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Trey Elston (22) and linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) celebrate with fans defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

 When the sun goes down, the party in Jordan Hare begins. Auburn fans and students create one of the best college football environments in the country. This environment Is going to make it hard for LSU to operate and might give this Auburn football team the extra edge they need to walk away victorious.

