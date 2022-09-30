Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Auburn vs LSU
Start, Bench, Cut: Odell Beckham Jr, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase (Based on LSU career, not pros)
ZAC BLACKERBY - Start Chase, Bench Odell, Cut Jefferson
LINDSAY CROSBY - Start Ja'Marr Chase, bench Justin Jefferson, cut Odell Beckham Jr. Can't explain it, but that's the vibe.
LANCE DAWE - This is really, really tough. I'll start Chase, bench Jefferson, and cut Odell. Really tough to cut Odell off of any list, but if we're going off of LSU career alone, that's my choice.
ANDREW STEFANIAK - Start Ja’Marr Chase, Bench JJettas, Cut Odell
TREY LEE - Start - Ja'Marr Chase, Bench Justin Jefferson, Cut - OBJ
Ja'Marr Chase had one of the greatest seasons in the history of the wide receiver position in 2019. He and Justin Jefferson were the benefactors of Joe Shiesty, and they are now two of the premiere wide receivers in the National Football League. OBJ is no slouch, but he has done more in the NFL than he did at LSU, so that lands him on the chopping block.
GRAY OLDENBURG - Start Ja'Marr Chase, won the Biletnikoff and a national championship while having better stats than the other two in one year less played. Bench Justin Jefferson, Jefferson was considered the number 2 target on that 2019 LSU game yet still have crazy better numbers than any year of Odell’s. Cut Odell Beckham.
COOPER POSEY - Start Justin Jefferson, bench Ja’Marr Chase, cut Odell Beckham Jr.
JEREMY ROBUCK - Start Chase, that championship run is fresh on my mind. Though we should have had them that year. Bad no call for holding on their opening drive touchdown felt like the difference in the game. Bench Justin. Cut Odell he was pretty arrogant in college though he’s grown on me a bit since.
JACK SINLGEY -Start Jefferson, Bench Chase, Cut Odell
Favorite LSU vs Auburn game you remember?
ZB - Auburn's 41-7 win at home in 2014 was a blast. Peak Nick Marshall. The wide receivers caught everything that day.
LC - Bo's scramble drill TD pass to Deal to get the Baton Rouge monkey off Auburn's back
LD - Auburn vs LSU 2016. Daniel Carlson scored every point in an 18-13 win that eventually got Les Miles fired. One of my favorite games I've ever been to.
AS - Cam Newton’s touchdown run.
TL - 2014. I remember getting to the stadium and watching Ole Miss beat Alabama with Bo Wallace and Jordan Hare went nuts. Top that off with an absolute thrashing of the Bayou Bengals by Nick Marshall and company. Auburn ran a reverse pass where Nick Marshall threw the ball backwards to Jeremy Johnson and JJ threw deep to Sammie Coates. Not sure why I remember that play specifically, but it was a simpler time back then.
GO - My favorite one that I remember has to be 2010, both teams undefeated and in the top 6 in the country. Cam big time game, Jordan Jefferson (older brother of Justin Jefferson) had a great game as well. However my favorite one that I’ve attended had to be in 2014 when Nick Marshall and Sammie Coats lit up LSU for 41 points in a dominating victory. Not just to be seconded by two years later where Auburn got Les Miles fired when Auburn won off off 6 Daniel Carlson field goals and a play that “never” happened.
CP - The 2010 game is probably my favorite Auburn LSU game. Even though I was only nine years old when the game took place, I still remember watching Cam Newton run for over 200 yards.
JR - This may seem ridiculous, but for Auburn in baton rouge you have to embrace the pain. In 2013 we got blown out in the pouring rain in death valley. I was on the 2nd row completely soaked. Shaq walked right by me. Nothing went right that day, but we responded well and went to the National Championship.
JS - 2014
Which player on LSU's team should Auburn fans keep their eye on?
ZB - I think QB Jayden Daniels is going to be a problem.
LC - Kayshon Boutte
LD - QB Jayden Daniels. He's not been crazy, but he's been efficient - Daniels is third in the SEC in completion percentage and currently leads the team in rushing.
Part of that has to do with LSU's poor offensive line play, but still. He's a playmaker
AS - Kayshon Boutte he is a great player due for a big game.
TL - BJ Ojulari. The heart and soul of the LSU defense. He will be looking to feast on Auburn''s weak offensive line this Saturday.
GO - It’s no doubt Kayshon Boutte, even though he has had some uncharacteristic struggles in LSU’s first couple of games, he is still no question one of if not the top WR in the SEC and someone that Auburn’s defense will need to key in on again.
CP - Jayden Daniels, he leads the Tiger’s in rushing yards this season. If Auburn does not do a good job at containing him, he will be a problem for Auburn’s defense. LSU has done a decent job at putting points on the board this season and he has been a big contributor to that. He also does a respectable job at taking care of the football as he has not thrown an INT through four games.
JR - Bj Ojulari
He had 1.5 sacks against Mississippi State. He will probably be a 1st round pick, and he may move up a few spots in mocks playing this disastrous offensive line.
JS - West Weeks
Which Auburn player needs to step up this week in order to obtain the victory over LSU?
ZB - The entire offensive line. But with reports of Brandon Council starting at center, I'll go with Council.
LC - New starting center Brandon Council. It feels like, at times, the protection hasn't quite been accounting for every potential threat and there's been free rushers in the quarterback's face. That's got to get corrected if Ashford or any other quarterback is going to have success moving the ball through the air.
LD - Brandon Council/the offensive line. This team may not win again if the line continues to perform like it has. The center position has been awful for Auburn this season.
AS - Jalil Irvin. He needs to find a way to play well if Auburn is going to win this game.
TL - The offensive line. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. This game will be won at the line of scrimmage, and if Auburn can have decent run blocking, Tank Bigsby can take care of the rest. He just needs to be able to get out of the backfield before two to three defenders are already in his face.
GO - You are really going to need someone if not the entire offensive line to step up to win Saturday. Whether it is Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, Kam Stutts or whoever. Someone on the offense I’ve line needs to take charge and get this group where they need to be because of not then the offensive struggles for Auburn will get worse and worse.
CP - If Auburn’s is going to beat LSU Robby Ashford will have to step up. As bad as Auburn’s offensive line is, Ashford has to be able to make plays even if he is under pressure. If Ashford is not able to, Auburn will have a hard time putting points on the board.
JR - The offensive line in general. Auburn has historically looked bad on offense when they can’t run the ball. We’ve always had good running backs, but have had offensive line struggles the last five years. Let’s hope someone can turn our O Line recruiting struggles around. Lord knows I’d contribute to that NIL fund.
JS - Koy Moore
What is more likely: LSU rushing for over 100 yards or Auburn passing for over 250 yards?
ZB - LSU rushing for 100 yards.
LC - LSU's rushing yards, and it isn't particularly close
LD - LSU rushing for over 100 *easily*. I think Auburn has no chance to hit 250, maybe not even 200 passing yards. LSU has three different legitimate options in the run game, and this Auburn defense is not stellar at defending the run.
AS - LSU rushing for over 100 yards.
TL - LSU rushing for over 100 yards. Auburn should be very familiar with LSU's backfield. Armoni Goodwin, a Hewitt-Trussville native, was a target for the Tigers while he was in high school. Noah Cain transferred from Penn State to LSU, and he rushed for a touchdown up in Happy Valley against the Tigers in 2021. The scary part is that neither of those running backs are the team's leading rusher. Quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the team in rushing attempts (44) and rushing yards (262). Auburn will have to stay disciplined on defense in order to stop this three headed monster.
GO - LSU 100 rushing yards… After watching Auburn the past two weeks and the uncertainty at QB, I don’t even think Auburn breaks 200 yards of passing in this game. And LSU is averaging 198 yards rushing per game, I don’t think they exceed that but get fairly close to it.
CP - I think it is more likely LSU will rush for 100 yards. I am not confident in Auburn's ability to throw the ball.
JR - Definitely LSU rushing for over 100 yards. I like our defense, but LSU has been DBU for a long time, and obviously our quarterbacks have struggled.
Biggest CFB Upset of Week 5?
ZB - Does Baylor over Oklahoma State count?
LC - Alabama doesn't cover against Arkansas, but that isn't really an upset so let's go with Mississippi State beating Texas A&M, straight up
LD - Mississippi State over No. 17 Texas A&M.
AS - UCLA beats Washington.
TL - Arkansas has to be fuming after the missed field goal against the Aggies last week, and they welcome Alabama to Fayetteville this weekend. Not saying it will happen, but I don't think the Hogs are going to go down without a fight on Saturday.
GO - North Carolina State goes into Clemson for the College game day prime time ABC game and wins and gives Clemson the loss the probably should’ve had against Wake Forest this past week.
CP - Arkansas over Alabama! Alabama struggled on the road at Texas, and I would not be surprised if we do not see it again in Arkansas. This is Alabama’s biggest test yet, with the way they played at Texas it is a possibility we will see something similar this week.
JR - Oklahoma State over Baylor. The Bears are favored by 2.5 with the game played in Waco. The Pokes pull away in the 4th in a high scoring game.
Winner of the Week
ZB - Jonathan Jones. The former Auburn Tiger has the highest PFF grade among NFL cornerbacks. He had a great game against the Ravens.
LC - The search firm that Auburn is hiring, who is definitely going to work on screening AD candidates and probably get to screen candidates for a head coach search as well.
LD - KD Johnson - he's down 20 pounds compared to last season, and he's ready to roll.
AS - Jonathan Jones had a huge game for the Patriots in the NFL.
TL - Derrick Brown. The big man got an interception on Jameis Winston this week.
GO - Roger McCreary got his first win as an NFL player this past Sunday when the Titans beat the Raiders. McCreary finished with a team high of 10 total tackles on the game.
CP - Roger McCreary led the Titans this week with ten tackles. This was his second week in a row leading the team in tackles. Through just three games he has 23 tackles and is projected to finish with 130.
JR - Derrick Brown had an interception on Jameis as the Panthers had a big week on defense leading to their first win. It’s not every day you get an interception as a Defensive lineman. Go back and watch it, it was impressive.
Final Thoughts and Predictions for Auburn vs LSU
ZB - Auburn 13, LSU 27
LC - LSU, 27-17
LD - If Auburn loses the battle of the trenches, they'll lose big. I don't see the Tigers doing anything on offense. LSU has plenty of offensive weapons to finish this game in the second half if they don't start off hot.
Auburn 13, LSU 34
AS - I think LSU runs away with this one and Bryan Harsin likely looses his job shortly after.
TL - The weather may play a huge factor in this one. Both teams are very run heavy, so it will come down to which defense can stop the run and force the offense to pass the ball. Lucky for LSU, their quarterback is a prolific passer as well as a runner. It will be close early, but LSU will score late and make it look worse than it was.
LSU 24, Auburn 14
GO - This is a huge week for not just Bryan Harsin and his staff, but the entire team/program as well. With the craziness and QB and the massive struggles on the offensive line for Auburn I’m going with the final score 28-16 LSU wins
CP - Like i said last week, I do not think Auburn will win another SEC game this year. With as bad as Auburn played last week, I am not confident in this one. I do not think it is possible for Auburn to move the ball against LSU. 35-10 LSU
JR - I think the game will be competitive for a half. It is a rivalry game, but I can’t pick Auburn based on what I’ve seen. LSU 21 Auburn 10
JS - LSU 27-17
