Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Auburn vs LSU

ZB - The entire offensive line. But with reports of Brandon Council starting at center, I'll go with Council.

LC - New starting center Brandon Council. It feels like, at times, the protection hasn't quite been accounting for every potential threat and there's been free rushers in the quarterback's face. That's got to get corrected if Ashford or any other quarterback is going to have success moving the ball through the air.

LD - Brandon Council/the offensive line. This team may not win again if the line continues to perform like it has. The center position has been awful for Auburn this season.

AS - Jalil Irvin. He needs to find a way to play well if Auburn is going to win this game.

TL - The offensive line. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. This game will be won at the line of scrimmage, and if Auburn can have decent run blocking, Tank Bigsby can take care of the rest. He just needs to be able to get out of the backfield before two to three defenders are already in his face.

GO - You are really going to need someone if not the entire offensive line to step up to win Saturday. Whether it is Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, Kam Stutts or whoever. Someone on the offense I’ve line needs to take charge and get this group where they need to be because of not then the offensive struggles for Auburn will get worse and worse.

CP - If Auburn’s is going to beat LSU Robby Ashford will have to step up. As bad as Auburn’s offensive line is, Ashford has to be able to make plays even if he is under pressure. If Ashford is not able to, Auburn will have a hard time putting points on the board.

JR - The offensive line in general. Auburn has historically looked bad on offense when they can’t run the ball. We’ve always had good running backs, but have had offensive line struggles the last five years. Let’s hope someone can turn our O Line recruiting struggles around. Lord knows I’d contribute to that NIL fund.

JS - Koy Moore