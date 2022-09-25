Skip to main content

GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's dramatic 17-14 win over Missouri

Here are photos from the victory over Mizzou.
Auburn escaped Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 17-14 overtime homecoming win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers (of Auburn) are now 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play despite things seemingly going wrong at every turn offensively.

Even though this was a victory for the team, never has a win felt so hollow to the outside fanbase. Missouri had two different opportunities to end the game and blew it both times. A 26-yard field goal (!) missed as time expired. Running back Nathaniel Peat reaching for the goal line in overtime to win the game, only to drop the ball at the one yard line for Auburn to recover in the end zone.

This is Auburn. Things are always going to be this way. The drama will never leave Jordan-Hare.

Here are some pictures from Saturday's game.

DJ James vs Missouri.
Derick Hall after his interception vs Missouri.
Holden Geriner in warmups vs Missouri.
Zach Calzada in warmups vs Missouri
Aubie the Tiger vs the Missouri Tigers
Robby Ashford runs from a Missouri defender.
Nehemiah Pritchett celebrates vs Missouri.
Eku Leota vs Missouri.
Shedrick Jackson being tackled by a Missouri defender.
Marcus Bragg after recording a TFL against Missouri.
Derick Hall vs Missouri.
Holden Geriner, Tank Bigsby behind Jalil Irvin and Alec Jackson.
Eku Leota vs Missouri.
Wesley Steiner vs Missouri.
Auburn University Marching Band performing vs Missouri.
Holden Geriner vs Missouri
Jay Fair, Marquis Burks, and Brandon Frazier come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.
Jarquez Hunter in warmups vs Missouri.
Tank Bigsby
DJ James vs Missouri
Bryan Harsin during warmups vs Missouri.
Auburn cheerleaders
Missouri cheerleaders
Donovan Kaufman during pregame vs Missouri.
Derick Hall celebrates a sack vs Missouri.
Keionte Scott gets tackled vs Missouri.
Keionte Scott carries the American flag out of the tunnel vs Missouri.
Aurora the eagle vs Missouri.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) digs for extra yards during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Derick Hall lined up for a play vs Missouri.
Missouri's helmet pregame vs Auburn.
John Samuel Shenker and Derick Hall come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.
Auburn, AL, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin Locker Room Celebration during Auburn vs Missouri / Austin Perryman
Auburn, Al, USA; Keionte Scott (6) forces fumble to win the game in overtime during the game between Auburn and Missouri at Jordan Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Auburn Tigers linebacker Eku Leota (55) wraps up Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) in the backfield during Auburn's 17-14 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) looks to make the pass during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) looks for yardage during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates his sack during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
NCAA Football- Missouri at Auburn 2022_9-24-2022_7227
Marcus Bragg tackles Missouri quarterback Brady Cook.
NCAA Football- Missouri at Auburn 2022_9-24-2022_7206
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) gets into the endzone for the Tigers score during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown (17) gets the ball inside the five during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates his tackle for loss during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception with defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the first halfof the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) turns upfield during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) gains a first down during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
NCAA Football- Missouri at Auburn 2022_9-24-2022_6923
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball early during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
The Missouri Tigers take their walk through prior to the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.