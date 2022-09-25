GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's dramatic 17-14 win over Missouri

Auburn escaped Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 17-14 overtime homecoming win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers (of Auburn) are now 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play despite things seemingly going wrong at every turn offensively.

Even though this was a victory for the team, never has a win felt so hollow to the outside fanbase. Missouri had two different opportunities to end the game and blew it both times. A 26-yard field goal (!) missed as time expired. Running back Nathaniel Peat reaching for the goal line in overtime to win the game, only to drop the ball at the one yard line for Auburn to recover in the end zone.

This is Auburn. Things are always going to be this way. The drama will never leave Jordan-Hare.

Here are some pictures from Saturday's game.