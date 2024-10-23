Auburn Wide Receivers Shine Despite Inconsistent Quarterback Play
Despite a 2-5 season, the Auburn Tigers still possess some sort of silver lining. Now, life doesn't necessitate moral victories, and this definitely doesn't rank as one. Yet, the receiving corps of the team ranks among the best in the SEC, winning record or not.
If you look at depth, talent, and ceiling this group definitely would be the apple of any coach's eye. Two stand out above others, one for production, the other for potential.
Hamstrung From Moment One
Beyond their control, the receivers deal with an absolutely atrocious quarterback situation. Senior Payton Thorne completes less than 60% of his passes. Also, he shows the overwhelming need to make game-changing mistakes that cost Auburn wins.
Behind him, Hank Brown looked good for a minute, struggled and disappeared. Under these circumstances, you’d expect the wideouts to mightily suffer. Instead, the group flourishes when given on-target throws. Imagine their production with competent quarterback play?
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
When he jumped through the transfer portal from Penn State, many envisioned KLS to play the role of stable veteran, poised to help mentor the younger wideouts. However, someone forgot to inform Lambert-Smith. Instead, all KLS seems to do is get wide open and make big plays.
The most reliable Auburn receiver in recent memory, he sets the tone for the rest of the group. Showing breakaway speed, he’s enjoying the pace to surpass every career-high. KLS sits 17th nationally in touchdown catches (six), 44th in yards (526) and 16th in yards per reception (20.2). In the SEC, only Alabama receiver Ryan Williams can boast more receiving touchdowns (7).
Cam Coleman
The highly-recruited, five-star recruit, should return in 2025 as the lead receiver in Auburn's offense. Coleman, at this point serves as the big-play wideout that takes the top off the defense. The hasn't been able to feature him like they should since a shoulder injury vs. Cal.
However, you can see the potential. With long strides and physicality, Coleman is second in the SEC at 25.9-yards-per-catch. Building a solid foundation will lead Coleman to new heights in the immediate future.
This week head coach Hugh Freeze mentioned recruiting his own roster during a struggling season. Making sure Cam Coleman is an Auburn Tigers player in 2025 instead of hopping in the transfer portal should be one of his biggest priorities.
Overview
Auburn renovated their entire wide receiver room, to the benefit of their program. Now, they can solely focus on finally developing a quarterback that can further unlock the talent of this group. While mocking Hugh Freeze remains the easiest part of any conversation, he deserves kudos and credit for assembling such a talented room.
Coleman will ascend to the spot currently occupied by KLS. Next, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson and Bryce Cain will fill out the top four. Granted, 2024 looks like a nightmare record-wise. Yet, the wideouts should give you hope.