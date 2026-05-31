Why ‘This is the Biggest Summer in Auburn Football History,’ According to HC Alex Golesh

After five straight seasons of immense disappointment for the Auburn Tigers, Alex Golesh is looking to make sure his team makes a major rebound in 2026. In fact, due to the sheer number of new personnel on the Plains, as well as other key factors, Golesh recently described this summer as the biggest in the program's history.

The quote came on Tuesday, as Golesh spoke to the media for the first time as a head coach in the SEC’s yearly spring meetings.

“I think that the only message was as a team this is the biggest summer in Auburn football history,” he said, “simply because it’s the next summer, and it’s the only one we got.”

Why? Simply, the Tigers have more work to do than perhaps ever in the program’s history, particularly after the mass exodus that followed Hugh Freeze's firing. The Tigers are set to return the lowest number of starters in the SEC this year, so finding the right players, fitting them into a scheme and, most importantly to Golesh, fostering the right culture will be crucial to the Tigers’ long-term success.

“A college football team takes on the personality, takes on the identity of the head football coach,” Golesh said. “I think when you watch a team play, it’s a direct reflection of the culture and the true grind of what the head football coach holds a standard to every single day inside the walls of that program.”

Additionally, Golesh is looking to build a recruiting foundation to prevent the need for another ridiculously hectic offseason like this one has been so far. Since this year’s roster is made up of mostly transfers, particularly on offense, Golesh has yet to really bring in a full recruiting class as the head coach of the Tigers.

“I would tell you that if we leave year one and we have an understanding what we’re recruiting to,” Golesh said, “while establishing an identity offensively, defensively and special teams, we’ll have a chance to be really successful moving forward.”

And, of course, the product on the field in 2026 needs to be top-level as well, especially if the Tigers are looking to avoid the pain of yet another losing season in a grueling SEC schedule.

“We had exit meetings with the guys,” Golesh said. “We created individualized plans for each of them from a strength side, from a speed side, from a nutrition side and from a sports medicine side. I don’t know if there was an overall theme other than these are the things you’ve got 12 weeks to perfect. This is who’s responsible for perfecting them. When we get to August 4, you’ve got to be elite at perfecting those things.”

Expectations are high for Golesh in his new role as Auburn’s head coach, but the work is far from finished if he is looking to meet those standards.

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