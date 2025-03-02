Big Expectations for New Auburn Tigers Wide Receiver According to B/R
Bleacher Report has released a Way-Too-Early Top 21 College Football Players to Watch in Spring Games. In that article, they selected receiver Eric Singleton Jr. for the Auburn Tigers. He was one of 21 players selected.
Singleton Jr. joined the Tigers in the most recent transfer portal, arriving in January. He spent the last two seasons at Georgia Tech. In his freshman season, Singleton made 48 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns. He followed that up with a slightly better sophomore season. He finished 2024 with 56 catches, 754 yards and just three touchdowns.
With his high-flying, acrobatic skills, Singleton will be another top target for fellow Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold. Pairing Singleton with Tigers’ freshman star wide receiver Cam Coleman means the Tigers could have one of the best receiver duos in the SEC next season.
Despite a series of things that could hinder Auburn having a spring game, the Tigers are still expected to have theirs. Currently, several colleges have announced that they will not be having the yearly game for a variety of reasons. So far, Florida State and Missouri aren't having a game due to stadium renovations. Other schools like Texas (injury toll), USC (injury toll), Nebraska (tampering), BYU (yet to announce anything) and North Carolina State (New Coaches). The last group of schools include Alabama, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Iowa and Arizona; all schools that will be holding an event, but will be heavily modifying the usual gameday event for fans.
The Tigers A-Day Spring Game will take place on April 12, and the time is to be announced.