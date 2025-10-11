Breaking Down Auburn's Opponent, Georgia QB Gunner Stockton
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is far different from his predecessors. While he lacks the schematic nuance of Stetson Bennett or the arm talent and measurables of Carson Beck, the redshirt junior manages to execute effectively.
The Auburn Tigers cannot look to the past in order to match up with Stockton.
Expect the Unexpected
As mentioned, Stockton does not play quarterback just one particular way. The Tigers will need to account for him all over the field.
His 68.9 percent completion percentage, along with 7.9 yards per attempt, signifies that he will take vertical shots. Moreover, how the UGA signal caller navigates a protection breakdown should open eyes.
Nothing about Stockton's escapability is alarming. Yet, he will gain positive yards with an uncanny knack for north/south running without much in the way of wiggle or finesse.
Contain is too strong a word regarding debasing Stockton. He does not possess game-breaking speed to track the ball 60 yards. However, it's the ability to keep the chains moving with his feet that causes concern. On top of that, in the red zone, Stockton will call his own number and take the ball in. His five rushing touchdowns lead UGA.
Georgia will unleash an option with Stockton keeping the ball when the overeager end crashes down, creating a hole. If Auburn exercises gap integrity and does not allow the cutback, they will eliminate the rushing part of Stockton's game.
Tip Drill
Regardless of opponent, Stockton demonstrates a hiccup in his throwing that could play right into Auburn's hands. From screens to checkdowns. The junior will put too much velocity on touch passes. Where a feathery touch is needed, Stockton fires the ball on short routes. As a result, the receiver takes an extra beat to gather and move, and they cannot maintain their stride or get up to speed. Surprising with only one interception, one of those bullet passes looks bound for a defender’s hands.
These timing disruptions favor Auburn. Remember Xavier Atkins' interception against Texas A&M? The quarterback tried to fire the ball into the wideout on a screen. The receiver tipped the ball in the air, and Atkins traveled 73 yards the other way.
Reasonable Deep Ball
While he possesses adequate arm strength to extend defenses, Georgia's judicious use of the deep ball hides Stockton's lack of serious arm talent. For example, while some quarterbacks feel free to let the ball go on a nine route regardless of space, Stockton needs to feel comfortable around midfield. That requires less air time for the ball and will prevent the inevitable flutter on passes longer than 50 yards.
Overview
Is Stockton the best quarterback that Auburn will face all season? Probably not. He does just enough with different aspects of the game to execute effectively.
Under those circumstances, he could be the most dangerous quarterback the team sees. That shouldn't be an issue if the defense performs as it has this season.