Cal Beat Writer Makes Outrageous Prediction for Cal at Auburn
The Auburn Tigers look to improve to 2-0 by picking up a win over the Cal Golden Bears at home this week. This is the second game in the home-and-home series between the two programs. Auburn won the last meeting 14-10.
Here are answers to five questions about Cal with Jake Curtis of California Golden Bears on SI.
1. Does Cal appear to miss Sam Jackson V at quarterback?
“I don’t think so,” Cutis said. “He started the first games of last season but he got replaced. He started haphazardly in the first five games and then was benched completely after that for Fernando Mendoza. He didn’t see the field again the rest of the season. That’s why he transferred. I don’t think Auburn saw him as a quarterback either which is why he’s playing wide receiver. I wouldn’t say they (Cal) miss him so much.”
2. What effect does running back Jaydn Ott have on Cal?
“A big effect,” Curtis said. “He left the last game with what looked like a sprained ankle; he left in the third quarter. There was concern about whether he would play this week. On Tuesday, (Cal head coach) Justin Wilcox said he was probable. I assume he’s going to play against Auburn. The running game is really based around him. The new offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said he wanted to get him 30 touches or more per game. He got about half that many against UC Davis. They need to get him the ball a lot. Bloesch relies a lot on the run game and being able to establish that.”
3. Nyziah Hunter and Mavin Anderson each made four catches against UC Davis. Which one will lead Cal in receiving against Auburn or will it be a different target?
“It’s really hard to say,” Curtis said. “Hunter wasn’t even a backup going into last week. He said after the game he was surprised he even got in the game. Mavin Anderson is sort of an ‘either/or’ possible to start. The main receivers on the outside were supposed to be Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Graves, neither of whom played last week. They’re sort of questionable this week. The other slot guy, which is the position Mavin Anderson plays, Mikey Matthews. I think he’s (Matthews) the best slot receiver but he had to miss a lot of practice with an injury which is why he didn’t start in the game.
“I would say the most likely guy to lead them (Cal) in receptions at least would be Mikey Matthews. If either Merriweather or Graves plays, I think they would be the leader in receiving yards. If neither of those guys plays, Hunter will play a factor here. He certainly moved up the totem pole after what he did last Saturday.”
4. Cal had no sacks and only three TFL against UC Davis. How important will it be for them to establish a pass rush against Auburn?
“It’s important, Cal’s pass rush last year was very poor,” Curtis said. “The last couple of games they finally developed some pass rush but they had none against UC Davis which is obviously an FCS school, and you would think they would get some pass rush against those guys. Xavier Carlton, the one edge, and David Reese the other edge are their best pass rushers but Reese did very little in the game against UC Davis. He’ll (Reese) have to do better. I would imagine they’d have some additional blitzes from their inside linebacker guys to create some more pressure. That’s really an issue for Cal and they need to create some kind of pressure if they’re going to have any kind of success against Auburn.”
5. Cal had three interceptions against UC Davis. Is the secondary one of the strongest areas for Cal?
“They certainly have some talent back there,” Curtis said. “It’s kind of early to say. I’d say Noah Williams is a really good corner. Marcus Hayes, who they got as a transfer, certainly has the skills to be a really good corner. Craig Woodson is a quality safety. Their other safety Miles Williams is so-so I’d say. Cal has had a tradition of high-class secondary people under Justin Wilcox.”
Jake Curtis’ prediction: Auburn wins 59-3. (Yes, we double checked)
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.