Why Cam Coleman will be a Top-5 SEC Receiver in 2025
The Auburn Tigers will be once again, moving on from many starters next season. However, one such starter that will not be departing from the school is sophomore Cam Coleman. Coleman was second on the team in yards (598) with 37 receptions. He also recorded 8 touchdowns in 2024. Mind you, Coleman did all of this as a true freshman in the SEC. Here is why Coleman could be even better in 2025 and beyond.
The Departure of KeAndre Lambert-Smith
In 2024, while Coleman was the team’s second-leading receiver, KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the team in all receiving categories. Lambert-Smith finished 2024 with 50 receptions and 981 yards. His 50 receptions were enough to come second in the SEC.
Lambert-Smith and Coleman both ended with 8 touchdowns. With Lambert-Smith graduating, it paves the way for Coleman to take the mantle as the team’s top receiver.
The Arrival of Jackson Arnold
Coleman’s freshman year was behind the arm of graduating quarterback Payton Thorne who was decent in his final year as a Tiger. He finished 2024 with 2,713 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
To replace Thorne, head coach Hugh Freeze bought in transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma. Arnold was benched halfway through the year. He threw for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns in a season that was cut short. While Arnold’s 2024 season was less than ideal, the change in scenery should help, especially if the Arnold-to-Coleman connection begins to heat up.
His Explosiveness Despite Being Only A Sophomore
Coleman exhibited multiple different occasions in 2024 where he could show off his explosiveness. The fact that he could go up and get the ball despite being 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds is one of the more impressive things about him.
Unfortunately, he didn't receive as much recognition as he deserved due to other in-state freshman receivers. As he goes into his second year as a Tiger, it is likely Freeze will draw up more plays for the young wideout where he can’t be missed.