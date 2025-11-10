Could Auburn Sit Ashton Daniels for Mercer to Preserve Redshirt?
The Auburn Tigers have two matchups remaining against the Mercer Bears and the Alabama Crimson Tide. A question mark that arises for Auburn at the quarterback position is whether it is worth potentially preserving Ashton Daniels’ redshirt status by not playing him against Mercer and starting true freshman quarterback Deuce Knight?
Daniels has played in three games so far this season and has yet to use his redshirt season in his career. Per NCAA rules, players can play in up to four regular-season games without using a season of eligibility. Meaning Daniels could potentially sit out the game against Mercer, and preserve his redshirt status, and potentially return to Auburn next season.
“We always try to do two things, what’s best for the young man and his family and what’s best for the program,” interim head coach DJ Durkin said Monday afternoon. “Those are ongoing decisions and discussions throughout this week.”
For Knight, this could provide him with valuable in-game experience while also preserving his redshirt status for this season. Auburn fans have been calling to see Knight since his arrival on the Plains during the offseason, and have only been able to get a very small glimpse of him during Auburn’s matchup against Ball State in garbage time.
Now, it cannot be ignored that quarterback Jackson Arnold is still in the locker room, as he was Auburn’s starter for the majority of the season. Former Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze entrusted Jackson Arnold with the Auburn offense until nearly the very end of his tenure in Freeze’s third year.
Freeze’s evaluation at the quarterback position, especially through the portal, has been shaky to say the least. Years one and two were Payton Thorne, who led the Tigers to back-to-back losing seasons. In year three, he also chose Arnold, who was benched for Daniels and very well could find himself back in the portal at the end of the season.
Looking into the future, if Daniels does play for Auburn in the Mercer game, he will not be able to return to college football next season. If Auburn does not bring in a transfer quarterback after this season, the keys to the offense will likely be given to Knight next season, should Arnold transfer.
Auburn has the chance to give a young quarterback who could potentially lead the team in the future some valuable reps and game experience to have under his belt until his name is called to be QB1 for the Tigers, while also preserving a veteran quarterback’s redshirt eligibility to bring him back next season.