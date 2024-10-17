Demarcus Riddick Shining in Freshman Campaign at Auburn
The Auburn Tigers have been reliant on a considerable number of freshmen this season, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
One of these freshmen is linebacker Demarcus Riddick, one of the Tiger’s highest-ranked prospects in their 2024 recruiting class.
Riddick has recorded 11 tackles and one sack so far this season and has earned the respect of his teammate Jalen McLeod, one of Auburn’s veterans on defense.
“That boy a dog,” McLeod said. “I've said it multiple times, he a dog, man. He not playing like a true freshman, you know? He's flying around the field. That's the type— everybody needs to play with his energy. Like, how he be flying around. He wants it, and that's why. He wants it. So, seeing him fly around? That makes me happy.”
McLeod’s favorite thing about Riddick is the attitude and energy he brings to the team, even though things have not gone according to plan for the Tigers so far this season.
“Main example: Oklahoma,” McLeod said. “You see what he was doing. He brings that energy; that energy with the hits. The open-field tackling. He brings the energy, smiling. That's what you want. You want to see some teeth, you know what I'm saying? Everybody's tight? No, let's loosen up. That's the energy he's brung, and he's still bringing it.”
McLeod believes Riddick is talented for his age, even for a highly-ranked prospect. Riddick takes a load off his teammates and allows them to play more freely.
“With Demarcus (Riddick) spying on the quarterback, now I can rush like I was doing last year,” McLeod said. “That's beneficial, and he's proved himself that he can be a great spy. And he's more than that, he's more than just a spy, but he's proved that he can chase down the quarterback with how fast he is. And him rushing lets us leave our best players on the field all at once.”
McLeod, Riddick and the rest of Auburn’s defense will have a lot to handle this week against the No. 19 Missouri Tigers on the road. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and ESPN will carry the broadcast.