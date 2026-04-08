ESPN Lists This Auburn LB as Name to Watch in 2026

Over the past few years, DJ Durkin’s Auburn Tigers defense has been an incredibly solid unit that has pulled the struggling Hugh Freeze-era offenses out of the mud in key matchups. A key part of building a roster that performs at such a high level is identifying prospects with high potential early on, as Durkin did with LSU transfer linebacker Xavier Atkins.

Now, ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill are projecting another young Auburn linebacker to be a key piece of the team’s future: true freshman Adam Balogoun-Ali.

“Auburn has landed a high-upside player whose size and nice length can fit well in an SEC front that demands range and physicality,” they wrote of the former three-star. “His frame can add more size and strength as he further physically develops… he profiles as the kind of modern linebacker Auburn needs against spread-heavy offenses.”

Football player Adam Balogoun-Ali stayed committed to Auburn through Alex Golesh's hiring. | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A pair of “modern linebacker[s],” as the ESPN article describes them, have headlined Durkin’s already strong defensive front for multiple years now. It started with the addition of Demarcus Riddick, who has been with the Tigers ever since graduating from high school in 2024, and continued with Xavier Atkins, who transferred from LSU in 2025.

Today, Balogoun-Ali, the next modern Tiger linebacker, has a chance to be a big name for the Tigers’ 2026 group, though ESPN does not project him to make a massive impact right away.

“Balogoun-Ali has shown an ability to quickly pick up and apply coaching points,” Haubert and Luginbill wrote. “Early on, he projects as a rotational piece and special teams contributor whose length and closing burst will show up on kick units and sub packages. As he adds strength and refines his technique, he has the tools to grow into an every-down defender.”

With the aforementioned top-notch linebacker play from Riddick, Atkins and others, the Tigers are certainly not hurting for quality linebackers. However, both Riddick and Atkins are rising juniors this season, so the NFL Draft will become an option towards the tail end of the season.

Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins headlines the Tigers' defense. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the pair decides to hit the Draft after the 2026 season, the Tigers will need to have more top talent waiting in the wings, so Balogoun may be the start of something special, even if he ends up playing more of an understudy role in 2026.

In fairness, though, Riddick was expected to be special teams only his freshman year, but his quality of play not only earned him a starting spot, but also a spot on the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Especially if the young linebacker spends the 2026 season learning under two of the best linebackers in the league, and one of the best defensive coordinators to boot, he could very well be the next big defensive name on the Plains in 2027 or potentially even 2026 if Durkin calls his number early.

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