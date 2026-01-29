ESPN Analyst Predicts Auburn Defensive Star to be a ‘Big Riser’ in 2026 NFL Draft

Though most media attention surrounding the Auburn Tigers’ 2026 NFL Draft has centered around Keldric Faulk, another key defensive piece from last year’s squad is now expected to make a surge in the draft rankings.

Keyron Crawford, one of just a few 2025 Tigers to have a realistic chance in the draft, has now been predicted to go anywhere from round three to round five, pending his Senior Bowl performance. ESPN’s Field Yates predicted Crawford’s rise in a section titled “Call your shot now: Which potential Day 3 sleepers will be big risers this week?”

“Crawford caught my attention when I watched the Tigers this season,” Yates wrote. “He finished fourth in the SEC with 43 pressures and is a bendy athlete with good quickness off the edge, along with standout hand usage. He uses a formidable swipe-and-chop move to get around pass protectors and should give tackles fits during one-on-ones.”

Crawford has been a formidable opponent for offenses throughout his career. He began his career in 2022 with Arkansas State, in which he accumulated 14 total tackles, a pass defended and a sack.

His second year at Arkansas State, though, was quite a standout year for the young pass rusher. Crawford racked up 44 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Crawford took that momentum to the Power Four in 2023, signing with the Auburn Tigers, where he would remain for the rest of his collegiate career.

Crawford’s first year with the Tigers was a bit of a step back by his standards, but even then, he still managed to string together 22 tackles, 16 of which were on his own. He truly came into his own in his senior season under DJ Durkin, where he managed 36 total tackles, a career-high 28 solo tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Crawford’s a freak of nature as it pertains to strict talent, as he didn’t play football until his senior year of high school, so the fact that he’s competing for a draft spot with lifelong players is truly something special. He’s netted PFF Player of the Week honors during his time at Auburn, while also picking up Liberty Bowl all-star and Nashville All-American Bowl invites.

Undoubtedly, Crawford is a hidden gem in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it’s just a matter of who will spot the diamond in the rough and take a chance on him.

