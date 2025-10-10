Hugh Freeze Reveals Crucial Key for Auburn to Upset Georgia Bulldogs
AUBURN, Ala.- Coming off a bye week, the Auburn Tigers are set to host the No. 10 Georgia in the 130th renewal of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Auburn has not defeated Georgia since the 2017 season.
Looking to snap its losing streak in the series, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze knows the importance of starting fast against Georgia, which tends to start the game slowly and pick up as the game goes on.
“I think that’s always great, it builds confidence and builds more energy in the stadium,” Freeze said. “We’re working hard to try and make sure those early calls on offense are ones we feel like are going to keep us moving the football and keep us in third and manageable. Defensively, it’ll be really big to get off the field on third down early on a couple of times to create more juice in the stadium.”
When Georgia faced Tennessee, the Bulldogs were hit in the mouth immediately with a 21-0 deficit in the first quarter. They did eventually rally to win the game, however.
Against Alabama, Georgia found themselves trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter. This time around, they were not so lucky, eventually falling at home to, 24-21, which snapped a 33-game home win streak.
The same thing could not be said in Georgia’s matchup last Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia jumped out to a quick 14-0 and was in cruise control the rest of the game.
Meanwhile, in Auburn's matchup against Texas A&M two weeks ago, the offense came out absolutely flat and stayed as such for the entire game. The Auburn playcalling was very pass-heavy, with only eight rushing attempts with a running back the entire game.
The importance of the Auburn offense starting fast and getting quick points to start the game is essential to them regaining the confidence needed to finally climb the mountain they have not been able to get over since 2017.
Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn set for 6:30 p.m. CST and will be televised to ABC.