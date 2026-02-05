Former Auburn K Towns McGough Announces Transfer Destination

Long after the NCAA Transfer Portal closed, Auburn Tigers kicker Towns McGough has finally found his new home. McGough, who became the starting placekicker after Alex McPherson’s health issues, will play for Cal after signing with the program on Thursday.

Ever since Anders Carlson’s departure, the Auburn Tigers have struggled with kicking. The Tigers have a strong kicker option in McPherson, but he’s struggled with a litany of health issues that have forced the Tigers to look elsewhere.

Hugh Freeze and company thought they’d found their solution in Towns McGough, a three-star place kicker from Auburn High School who was rated the fourth-best kicker in the 2024 class. Unfortunately, the lights seemed to be a little too bright for McGough, who struggled immensely in big and small moments alike.

In 2024, with McPherson missing significant time due to health issues, the Tigers were forced to turn to McGough. McGough made just five of his 12 field goal attempts, the longest of which came from just 37 yards. He went 27-for-27 on PATs, but the Tigers eventually turned to Ian Vachon in the midst of his struggles

Vachon didn’t prove to be the solution, either, so he transferred to the North Alabama Lions ahead of the 2025 season. Naturally, the Tigers were relieved when McPherson, albeit in a limited capacity, was able to return and kick partway through the 2025 season.

The team rotated between McGough and McPherson throughout the 2025 season, with McGough handling kickoffs and McPherson emerging as the place-kicker.

As it stands, McPherson will be the solution for the Tigers’ place-kicking, barring another catastrophic health issue, while McGough will look for a career resurgence with Cal.

