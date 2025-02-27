Former Auburn Tigers’ Captain Most Impressed By Two 2024 Freshmen
Auburn Tigers’ 2024 captain and linebacker Eugene Asante gave his thoughts on the most impressive freshmen from last season. He didn’t hesitate when he named a player for each side of the ball. Wide receiver Cam Coleman and linebacker Demarcus Riddick left a strong impression on the departing captain.
Offensive Player: Cam Coleman, Wide Receiver
It is no surprise that Asante chose Cam Coleman as his most impressive offensive freshman. Coleman was one of the team’s top receivers last year. He finished with 37 catches, racking up 598 yards and eight touchdowns, all while making opposing cornerbacks look silly.
What made Coleman special in the eyes of Asante was how he consistently put in the work.
“I’m a guy that always stays after trying to see guys do extra stuff after practice. Cam Coleman is there every single day getting extra work and taking care of his body,” Asante said. “He truly loves the game of football, and I admire him as a young man.”
Even as the season went on and took a toll on others, Asante noted that Coleman didn’t slow down his commitment to taking his game to the next level.
“I noticed as the season went on a lot of guys were fatigued physically and mentally,” Asante added. “When some players left the building early, Cam was consistently a guy who stayed back whether it’s working out or studying film.”
If Coleman was doing this as a freshman, the Tigers got one heck of a player and leader who will continue to be one as long as he is in a Tigers uniform.
Defensive Player: Demarcus Riddick, Linebacker
Playing at the same position, Asante worked alongside Riddick throughout the season.
“He’s super talented in terms of everything he brings to the game,” Asante said. “He’s a fast downhill type of linebacker and I know he is going to blossom into a great player.”
Riddick finished the season middle of the pack on the defensive stats. He made 27 total tackles, three sacks and one pass deflection in his limited playing time. With Asante and Jalen McLeod both heading to the 2025 NFL Draft, Riddick will likely take on a longer role with larger playing time.
“Last year, he had a specific role with three down packages and being able to neutralize opposing quarterbacks,” Asante added. “The way he embraced and [excelled] in that position lets me know he is ready.”
As they go into their second year with the Tigers, it will be exciting to watch them progress into better versions of themselves after good seasons last year. Both these players could be future Auburn Tiger captains themselves. It can only help as the Tigers look to build themselves back into a championship-caliber team.