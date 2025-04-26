Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Back in Transfer Portal
The rollercoaster that has been former Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley’s collegiate career seems to be continuing for another year. Finley will be entering the transfer portal for the fifth time. He will be looking for a new school that will desperately need a new veteran quarterback/
Finley started off his career with the LSU Tigers in 2020. He only played one season with the LSU Tigers before moving over to the Plains to join the Auburn Tigers for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He started off the season as the backup quarterback for Auburn. Halfway through the year, he made his first start against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
In his first start, he went 17-for-32 and threw 188 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Robertson. He went 17-for-26 and 137 yards in the Iron Bowl. He tossed two touchdown passes in that game, but the Tigers came up short against the Crimson Tide. He was named the starter the following season, but he got injured early in the season and missed the games against LSU, Missouri and Georgia. He would see only limited action against Ole Miss, but that would be the last time he would play in an Auburn uniform.
After that season, he transferred to Texas State. His year with the Bobcats was one of the most successful he had so far in his collegiate career. He went 279-of-414 for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions. He remained healthy and started all 13 games for the Bobcats. Naturally, he went back into the portal to try and find a bigger program.
That never happened and ended up at Western Kentucky. His time as a Hilltopper was cut short. In just his third game, Finley got injured. He only threw for 490 yards and one touchdown the entire season due to the injury.
Finley again went back out to find another program. He transferred to the Tulane Green Wave this past December. However, it didn’t take long for him to jump right back into the portal.
Two main factors seem to be at play. One is the fact that Finley is in legal trouble which has resulted in Tulane suspending him. It has to do with charges related to a stolen car and possessing a stolen car worth more than $25,000, per AL.com. On top of that, Tulane brought in another transfer quarterback from Iowa Brendan Sullivan. Once the Sullivan transfer was complete, Finley jumped into the portal.
So far in his career, T.J. Finley has 6,128 yards on 510 completions. He has played in just 34 games despite heading into his sixth season. He also threw 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in that same time, averaging 180.2 yards per game. We will see who will take a chance on the college version of a journeyman quarterback in the spring window.