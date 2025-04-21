Former Auburn Tigers Safety Commits to the Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes have gotten the commitment of Auburn Tigers’ safety Terrance Love, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Love was the first of any Tiger to enter the transfer portal this spring window. He will join head coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff in search of more playing time, after not getting very much of that on the Plains.
Love played in 22 games for Auburn. However, he rarely got on the stat sheet. He had just eight total tackles across his two seasons with the Tigers. As he heads to Colorado, he will look to get more chances to see the field. Coach Sanders is excited about his portal additions so far.
“Let’s start one tremendous defensive tackle, another linebacker or two, two safeties, probably three [cornerbacks], one receiver that’s a grown man, that’s a do,” Sanders said. “[A] couple running backs, tight end, maybe a guard, [offensive] tackle, maybe two centers. I think we got half of that already. You guys just ain’t heard about it.”
Auburn overhauled their safeties room in recruiting and in the transfer portal. Most of them are in the 2025 recruiting class. Players like Eric Winters and AnQuan Fegans had strong A-Days which may have pushed Love's decision to transfer. On top of that, Kaleb Harris started a season ago as a freshman.
The Tigers also brought in Raion Strader from Miami (Ohio) where he had a fantastic 2024 season, who will likely play more cornerback than anything. He made 54 tackles this past season and waas the 2024 MAC Cornerback of the Season. They also brought in safety Taye Seymore from Georgia Tech who made 46 tackles and three tackles for loss in 2024. He will bring the veteran experience Auburn is looking for.