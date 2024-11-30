Four-Star Offensive Tackle Flips From Auburn Tigers to Florida Gators
The Auburn Tigers lose a long-time commit to a fellow SEC team.
According to On3’ Hayes Fawcett, Four-Star offensive tackler Tavaris Dice has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to Florida.
“Forever humble, stay dow trust,” Dice said.
The four-star recruit is the No. 159 player in the country, the No. 22 from Georgia and the No. 18 player at his position.
He automatically becomes the Gators' top recruit on the offensive line in the 2025 class and would be the fourth-highest-rated player overall.
Dice has been committed to Auburn since March 14.
Whatever Billy Napier is putting together in Gainesville, it suddenly became more enticing than what head coach Hugh Freeze is assembling on The Plains.
Auburn still boasts a top-five recruiting class in the country for the 2025 cycle. It’s good enough to be the fourth-best in the SEC.
They have still added four recruits to the class in November. Three-star Tight end Ryan Ghea committed on Nov. 12, three-star wide receiver Erik Smith committed on Nov. 13, three-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux committed on Nov. 14 and offensive lineman Kail Ellis committed on Nov. 30 ahead of the Iron Bowl.
However, with the departure of Dice, they have had three players decommit this month as well. Three-star cornerback Dante Core flipped to Ole Miss on Nov. 11, and Spencer Dowland committed to Mississippi State on Nov. 22, three days after he decommitted from Auburn.
While Auburn has lost some momentum on the recruiting trail toward the end of the season, they’ve still had a solid recruiting cycle. If they can hang on to the recruiting class they currently have - and that’s always a big if - they could be in a much better position to improve their fortunes next season.