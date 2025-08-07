Freeze Emphasizes Health for TEs: 'We Need to Keep Them Healthy'
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers' tight end room has seemingly faded into the background this offseason thanks to the headlines surrounding Eric Singleton Jr, Cam Coleman, and the rest of the Tiger receivers. However, head coach Hugh Freeze still thinks the group is solid and seems positive heading into the 2025 season.
“Preston [Howard]’s coming on,” Freeze said. “He made another really nice catch today. I believe strongly in [Brandon] Frazier, obviously. I think those two guys along with Tate [Johnson] in our big sets, Tate’s adding great value in those. I think those three guys, we need to keep them healthy.”
Howard was brought to Auburn in the offseason during the transfer portal. The former Maryland Terrapin was ranked No. 29 of all tight ends in the portal by 247 Sports. He caught 24 passes for 189 yards in his sophomore season for Maryland and should be a solid receiving option and safety blanket for new Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Frazier has been at Auburn the longest of the three, recording at least one catch in each of the last four seasons for the Tigers. He has 121 career yards and two career touchdowns with Auburn. Johnson has yet to record a catch as a tight end but is a valuable blocking option in power run sets for the Tigers’ offense.
However, there is a fourth player in the room who has been impressing the coaching staff during fall camp.
“Ryan Ghea has flashed as a freshman to be able to do some things for us,” Freeze said. “He’s a little dinged right now and was not at practice today with a bruised shoulder, but the bulk is going to be laid on Preston and Frazier, and Tate in certain packages.”
Ghea was a three star prospect, ranked the No. 36 tight end in the nation by 247 Sports. The freshman from Alpharetta, Ga. has a large frame at 6 feet 5 inches and 261 pounds and flashed decent ability to track the ball on his high school film. If he continues to shine in practices, Ghea could find his way onto the field as long as his shoulder injury doesn’t become a lingering issue.
The group will be trying to replace Rivaldo Fairweather, a five-year college starter at FIU and Auburn who led the Tigers in receiving yards in 2023 with 394 and touchdowns with six. He added an additional 372 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Fairweather was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Even though the Auburn receiving corps has been one of the most hyped units on the team during the offseason, the tight ends remain an important facet of the offense. The position is often used as a safety blanket, something that could be incredibly valuable for Arnold if the Auburn offensive line encounters some unforeseen injuries or struggles.
The tight ends are also often the quickest players to be open and are given more space off the line than receivers, which makes them valuable in short third downs, an area where the Auburn offense has struggled in recent years.
Most importantly, an athletic tight end can be a devastating matchup in the red zone due to their combination of size and speed. Most defenses simply don’t have a linebacker fast enough or a defensive back big enough to match up. Frazier and Johnson definitely aren’t that level of player, but Howard has shown flashes of that ability.
However, it’s Ghea that shows the most upside in the mismatch department. The freshman is the second biggest tight end on the roster behind only Frazier and has a much higher athletic upside. So, even if he isn’t one of the main three tight ends in the rotation, Ghea could be used as a situational red zone weapon for the Auburn offense this season.
A red zone weapon is something that the Tigers desperately need to find, too.
Auburn’s red zone offense ranked just No. 108 in the nation last season, scoring just 20 touchdowns on 41 red zone attempts. If this year’s tight end room can be a good combination of safety blankets, chain movers, and red zone threats, the Auburn coaching staff should be happy. However, that is a large ask.