Freeze Emphasizing Turnover Battle with New Offensive Weapons
AUBURN, Ala.- Last season, the Auburn Tigers offense was plagued by turnovers. Ending the season -9 in the turnover margin and ranked 104th in forced turnovers. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze knows that this was a problem that can have no correlation to this season’s campaign.
Turnovers happen, it is part of the game of football. But when you are giving up the ball more than you are taking it from the other team, it is not a winning recipe, but rather a recipe for disaster.
Freeze spoke in his week one press conference on Monday discussing the importance of limiting turnovers.
“I think turnovers spoke volumes about how our season went last year, and it was not just one person’s fault. It was the coaches, it was the players, and it was multiple people,” Freeze stated. “But if you look at what we averaged per play, it just doesn’t add up that we didn’t win more football games until you factor in that we were last in turnovers in the league.”
Last season, Auburn had a few late game opportunities to either put the game away or tie the game. But instead, clutch drives ended in turnovers. In fact, the only close game (being a touchdown or less) that the Tigers were able to win last season was against the Texas A&M Aggies, where they won 43-41 in 4OT.
“We talked about the ball being the No. 1 important thing offensively, and that’s what we’ll continue to work on and continue to coach decision-making at the quarterback position," Freeze said. "And there’s nothing wrong with using your legs.”
Freeze has already stated that he is ready to see the full arsenal from quarterback Jackson Arnold, rather than him making poor decisions passing the ball. Arnold is likely to have many opportunities to run the ball, as Hugh Freeze usually runs an RPO-based attack.
“There’s nothing wrong with punting, but we need every possession to end with a kick of some type. That’s the only way I know to do that," Freeze said. "We’ll start finding out Friday night who has a comprehension on how important that is.”
Kicking the ball in anyway would be beneficial for the Tigers. Things could also go wrong in that category, as starting kick Alex McPherson is likely to be a game time decision. His replacement, likely being Towns McGough if McPherson is unable to go, has a career field goal percentage of 41.7 percent, not exactly where you want to be sitting if he needs to trot on the field to knock one in.
Freeze knows that he needs to win games this year, and should the offense continue to turn the ball over often, that will not happen. Limiting turnover is of utmost importance for the Tiger offense this season, or we could find the Tigers right back at square one.