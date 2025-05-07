From Backup to Starter: Auburn Tigers Are in Alston RB Era
The Auburn Tigers will have to turn to a new running back for the first time in three seasons. For Damari Alston, it is finally his time to shine. It will be the first time in his career that he will be the feature back for the Auburn Tigers. He took over for Jarquez Hunter after he went to the draft.
As a freshman, he was the backup running back for Tank Bigsby. Bigsby would go on to the NFL and has been playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first two seasons. In his sophomore and junior seasons, Alston served as the backup to Jarquez Hunter, who was arguably the best player on the Tigers a season ago. Now as a senior, Alston will be allowed to be the lead back for the Tigers.
"Man, I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been working my tail off for this moment. I feel like God kept me here for a reason,” Alston said. In the spring, he primarily worked with the first-team offense. “It’s just time to make history. It’s time to get Auburn back to where it’s supposed to be.”
In his three seasons with the Tigers so far, he has played in 34 games, 130 rushing attempts, 681 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 114 yards. We can expect all of these numbers as long as Alston is the No. 1 running back for the Tigers. His goal is to not have much of a drop-off between him and Hunter moving forward.
“It was really to just carry on that legacy from the great running backs we’ve had here,” Alston said. “It’s been up and down with me but I know that God wants me here. I’ve talked to him a lot throughout these past three years and I know that this last year is going to make a lot of sense as to why I stayed.”