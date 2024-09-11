How Auburn Stops Dual-Threat New Mexico QB Devon Dampier
University of New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier brings an exciting style of player to the field against the Auburn Tigers this Saturday. In the unfriendly confines of Jordan-Hare, the Lobos quarterback aims to make the raucous crowd sit on their hands and start booing the Tigers.
Granted, Auburn should dispatch New Mexico with relative ease and little worry. Yet, people felt the same way about California and that went completely out the window. To win this game and right the ship, Auburn must a find a way to bottle up the dual threat passer early. If not, the Tigers will endure a long, very unpleasant day on The Plains.
Athletic Makeup
Standing five-foot-ten and weighing 200 pounds, Dampier does not strike an imposing figure on the field. The first word that describes the New Mexico sophomore is comfort. Dampier just looks relaxed in the pocket, even with the rush breathing in his face.
Toughness remains an intangible quality that presents itself on the field. Dampier will stand in the pocket to deliver a pass, regardless of who bears down upon him. Despite the smallish frame, he does not show an ounce of reticence with throwing the ball down the field. The ball shows surprising pop and location.
Moreover, Dampier will shift the pocket to obtain a clear view of his receivers. Meanwhile, the other half of Dampier's talent palette, his running ability, should sit at the top of Auburn's concerns. Although tough enough to barrel through the A gap, Dampier will get to the outside and explode through arm tackles. Singled up on the perimeter versus a linebacker makes life easy for him.
Dampier was a problem in the Lobos loss to the Arizona Wildcats. He threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns without being sacked and added 130 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
Game Plan
Above all else, the Tigers must contain Dampier. Close off the boundaries and stay focused on the side contain. In basic parlance, stay home. If a defender tries to make the play backside, the next time, New Mexico will run what looks like the same play with motion or misdirection. Next, clog the passing lanes.
Remember, the Lobos list Dampier at five-foot-ten. In reality, figure him standing at five-foot-nine or shorter. By driving the blockers back towards the quarterback, Dampier cannot see unless he takes the snap from a deeper shotgun.
Identically, leave the line games out of the plan. Stunts will create gaps and visibility. For the first time in a while, Auburn actually needs to play conservative and basic. Lastly, get him on the ground. Make sure Dampier hits the ground. While smallish, he possesses good strength to break tackles and create space.
Reality
If Auburn plays smart, they can neutralize Devon Dampier. Now, the word smart remains the important designation. Again, until it becomes consistent: Auburn should win this game. Yet, after a disaster against California, the seed of doubt appears. Auburn's defense played well enough to beat Cal. Now, they must go further to beat Dampier and New Mexico.