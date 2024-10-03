How Auburn Tigers Stop Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck stands in the way of a monumental upset at the hands of the Auburn Tigers. Unlike his predecessor, Stetson Bennett, Beck does not win with moxie and grit alone. In fact, he does possess all of the skills that will make him a first-round selection.
Now, while that remains months away, Beck needs to contend with an Auburn team that looks desperate for a win. Not saying things look bleak on the Plains, but those look buzzards circling instead of war eagles.
What Beck Does
Blessed with prototypical frame (6'4", 220), Beck easily flies through his progressions. When you look at his arm talent, break down Beck's skill in three capacities. First, he possesses the touch in the short yardage throws to allow for yards after catch. Similarly, the intermediate throws see the Georgia signal caller hit receivers in stride and keeps them safe against hospital balls.
Most importantly, he will get the ball out quickly with appropriate velocity. Lastly, on the deep throw, the senior from Jacksonville finds vertical receivers. Granted, his arm does not jump out on film, but Beck can make every throw.
Through four games, Beck has 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He doesn't tend to put the ball in harm's way often. He threw just six interceptions last year on 417 pass attempts. One of those touchdowns came against Auburn last season as the Tigers kept him relatively in check with 313 yards but only one touchdown.
By contrast, Auburn has thrown nine interceptions this year on just 148 pass attempts.
Auburn Game Plan
The Tigers need to focus their pass rush energies into the interior. Beck becomes a wholly different player with the pass rush in his lap. Whether running end/tackle games or looping with the edge rusher, concentrating the pass rush in the middle pays immediate dividends. Imagine Keldric Faulk springing free, bearing down on him.
Plus, the Georgia quarterback does not play like an athlete capable of breaking the pocket looking for positive yards. He's run a bit more often this year, but still only averages 16.0 yards-per-game.
If Auburn needs to send extra A gap rushers, so be it. They need to disrupt the Georgia passing game, and interior heat could help them stay close in the game, with a chance to actually win. Also manhandling the Georgia wideouts at the line of scrimmage makes the quarterback apprehensive about looking for the deep ball.
Bottom Line
Carson Beck should enjoy a better professional career than Stetson Bennett. At the same time, Bennett fit what Georgia does better. Back then, the Bulldogs possessed better talent and more of an identity. Under those circumstances, this game does not resemble a typical UGA beatdown.
If Auburn can stay disciplined defensively, this game will get interesting throughout. While no one expects Auburn to win, chances remain high that Carson Beck will not serve as the root cause as to why they don't.