How Interim HC DJ Durkin Can Impact Auburn's Culture
With the Auburn Tigers firing Hugh Freeze, DJ Durkin steps into the role of head coach on an interim basis. A defensive-minded coach, Durkin will continue to ensure that the unit runs smoothly down the stretch.
Meanwhile, as the head coach, how does Freeze's removal impact the team's culture?
Decisiveness
From former players to current ones, everyone will always know where Durkin stands. As a pass rusher at Bowling Green, Durkin handles his team the same way he played: straight ahead without sidestepping. While the defense is accustomed to that level of candor and surety, the offense languished under a system that lacked cohesiveness and direction.
Freeze employed a trio of offensive decision-makers: himself, quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix. Durkin will most likely change that to hear just one voice and move forward. That singular message eliminates the noise, galvanizing a team.
Starting Quarterback
Akin to the decisive nature, Auburn will revert to having one quarterback who starts and another who enters the game due to injury or garbage time. As fundamentally basic as that seems, Freeze flipped quarterbacks twice in his last match, changing Ashton Daniels for Jackson Arnold, before inserting Daniels at the end of the Kentucky game.
The starter will take the lion's share of snaps in practice and in the game. From there, the playcaller, presumably Nix, will hopefully craft an offense around what he sees as the best way to utilize that quarterback's skill set. Arnold is a dual threat, but Daniels is the more accomplished runner. Nix will decide which offense can feature both quarterbacks in case one is sidelined by injury, necessitating a switch.
Change in Mindset
Auburn is no longer playing to save Freeze's job. Now, they have the business of earning a bowl bid. The thoughts of a post-Christmas bowl dissipated with the Georgia loss. At this point, the program should accept almost any invitation it receives. Within that, Durkin's aggressive mindset should see the team play with more energy on offense.
For example, Kentucky's defense manhandled the offensive line, pushing them four yards into the backfield, collapsing the pocket, and wrecking the game plan. Blocking is a combination of technique, strength, and also an innate meanness that drives a player to lock on and not stop until the echo of the whistle. Moreover, that could transfer onto the quarterbacks.
Without needing to answer three people, you could see Daniels and Arnold actually relax. Instead of looking rushed or frantic, the coaching change could bring about calm confidence.
Bottom Line
Durkin takes over a team in dire need of an attitude change, hearing "we're so close" when victory seems further away. Auburn's season is far from over, as they still have much to play for. Make no mistake, Freeze probably had his loyalists among the players; they may not buy into his approach.
However, the majority of the players stepped onto the Plains to win games. If three is a small sample of what life within the team can be, it's a vast improvement from how the culture was.
Can the Tigers use Durkin's elevation to interim head coach as a rallying cry to pull a couple of upsets and land a bowl invite?