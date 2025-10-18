How to Watch Auburn Tigers Vs. Missouri, Other Gameday Info
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (3-3) are set to host the 16th-ranked Missouri Tigers (5-1) on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn has lost four straight SEC games dating back to last season and is desperate for win.
Auburn Tigers on SI have you covered on how to watch, along with a quick preview and betting odds for this matchup.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Missouri, Betting Odds
Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 18th at 6:45 p.m. CST and will be televised to SEC Network. Auburn enters this matchup as 1.5-point underdogs, after originally opening the week as favorites, according to ESPN Bet Sportsbook.
The over/under is set at 43.5. Auburn has a 46.4 percent chance to win against Missouri, according to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor.
The theme for Auburn fans traveling to Auburn is powerstripe the stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear colors specified based on where they are sitting in the stadium. The map is listed below.
Season to This Point
Auburn enters this matchup with wins against the Baylor Bears, Ball State Cardinals and the South Alabama Jaguars and losses to the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs. Auburn was previously ranked in the AP Poll earlier this season, but dropped out after the loss to Oklahoma.
Auburn lost its last outing with a 20-10 defeat at home to Georgia.
Missouri’s lone loss came from the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday. Missouri has wins over Central Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, South Carolina and UMass. Missouri currently has the second-ranked overall defense in the entire country, only trailing behind a team Auburn fell to earlier this year, the Oklahoma Sooners.
Last week, the message to the team was to get a fast start against Georgia. Now, the team needs to start fast, and stay fast. Auburn jumped out to a fast 10-0 start against Georgia, but did not score the rest of the game. Auburn only managed to have 50 yards in the entire second half against the Bulldogs.
Auburn is seeking its first SEC victory, and faces a top-20 opponent for the fourth consecutive week. Auburn holds a 3-2 all time record against Missouri, including a 1-0 record against Missouri at home. The last time the teams met in Jordan-Hare Stadium (2022), Auburn won, 17-14, in overtime.
Last season, Auburn fell to Missouri, 21-17, allowing Missouri to score 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win the game.
In a Tigers vs. Tigers matchup, Auburn is hoping to snap its three-game losing streak this Saturday and revitalize its season.