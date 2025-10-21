Hugh Freeze Assures Auburn Tigers Close to Turnaround
With backlash swirling all over the media with fans calling for his departure after the Tigers’ fourth straight loss, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze still walked into Monday’s press conference.
Auburn fans are frustrated.
Whether it’s about the playcalling or lack of finishing, each week passes with many feeling that Freeze says the same phrase of “we’re close” with no real adjustments. Maybe it’s the true belief in his squad or just a way to deflect, one thing is clear: the Tigers still can’t make it all four quarters.
“The disappointment from Saturday night can’t linger. We’ve got to move on. We know our past four opponents have a combined record of 25-3 and are really, really good football teams. Which, when you look at how close we are to winning each of those games, it gives me great hope. And I think that’s what you hold onto in times like these, the fact that you’re really, really close,” Freeze said.
Despite the close losses, Auburn’s record of 3-4 doesn’t change.
As frustration builds, the attention now slowly shifts to Athletic Director John Cohen. When asked what a vote of confidence would mean to him, Freeze acknowledged how valuable it would be.
Not just for himself, but for the nation.
“It’d be huge. That would make everyone feel a lot better, for sure. I haven’t talked to John (Cohen). I will say John has been so supportive ever since my hire. I don’t get too much into, they have a job to do, certainly, and he has people he has to answer to. I know how close we are, and I know I can get this fixed,” Freeze said.
Despite these last few weeks, Freeze is now calling for a chance to prove himself, believing he is just around the corner from getting the Tigers back.
And he wants the continued opportunity to try and prove it.
“We’re too dang close. We have to get a little bit better play and a little bit better coaching at a few spots. I want a chance to fix this. I’ve totally gotten off of all social media, so I’m not sure what exactly was said in those other cases, but that has to be reassuring to those people in there that they believe they can get it fixed,” Freeze said.
Freeze also emphasized how much he believes he fits the culture on the Plains- he isn’t ready to let go just yet.
“Again, I’ve trusted John since I’ve been here to do the right things, and he has to do what he feels is best for this program, of course. I think it’s us. I think we fit Auburn. I think we fit the Auburn culture. I think the culture in the building has changed. I think the talent level has changed. Unfortunately, we just haven’t gotten over the hump in a very difficult stretch of games, but I believe that’s coming very, very soon.”
As Freeze continues to insist that he and his squad are getting closer every week, the question remains: how much longer can Auburn afford to wait?