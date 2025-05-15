Hugh Freeze Confident Auburn Has Talent at LB to Retool
The Auburn Tigers lost their veteran linebackers to graduation and the draft this offseason. Jalen McLeod, Eugene Asante and Dorian Mausi all found homes in the NFL, whether that was through the draft or signing undrafted free-agent deals. It left a massive hole at linebacker.
According to AL.com, the Tigers appear to be going with returning sophomore linebacker Demarcus Riddick, former Maryland Terrapins transfer Caleb Wheatland and Robert Woodyard Jr. However, they also have several young freshmen they can turn to should they need to: Elijah Melendez, J.J Faulk, Bryce Deas and D.J. Barber.
However, it’s Riddick and Wheaton who have caught Freeze’s eye.
“Demarcus Riddick is going to be special,” Freeze said. “Landing Caleb in the portal will bring some maturity in the room and will bring up the young guys.”
Riddick played significant minutes a season ago, which allowed him to learn a lot from Asante, McLeod and Mausi. He finished 2024 with 27 tackles, three sacks and a pass deflection. For Wheatland, he headed into his senior season. A season ago for Maryland, he made 42 tackles, four sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections over 11 games. These two will be crucial for having some sort of semblance of the leadership the Tigers had a season ago.
These two surrounded by young are a perfect mix in his eyes.
“I think they are young but very, very talented,” Freeze added. “The veterans just need to keep encouraging these young guys.”
Freeze and his coaching staff did a wonderful job filling the void left by the players who left for the NFL defensively. That is at least the case on paper. All of that will come to be tested on Aug. 29 when the Tigers take on the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas in the first game of the season.