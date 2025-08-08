Hugh Freeze Displeased with Auburn Tigers' Energy Following Off Day
After a spirited scrimmage on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers were back to work, and head coach Hugh Freeze was a little disappointed with the energy levels of his troops as they drudge through the dog days of August.
"You would think we would have a little more energy, I would hope," Freeze lamented on Wednesday. "I told them just while ago, if you're only excellent when people are watching, it's really not excellence, it's just performing. There were spurts of practice that were really good, and then others that I thought we just kinda got through.
"We've got to improve that and make sure that every rep, every day, must be stacked in order to win these competitive, close games that we're gonna be in."
Follow Auburn Tigers On SI: Facebook | X
It’s a kinder, gentler approach from Freeze as he demands more from his team, knowing that fall camp is a long haul without an opponent in a different color jersey. The Tigers kick off their season in three weeks against the Baylor Bears on Friday, August 29th.
“I may feel different when I watch the film, but we did take care of the ball,” Freeze said, trying to highlight a positive. “Thought in the 3rd-and-short period, defense, they really had great energy there. Two guys really flashed. That’s Atkins and Deas,” Freeze said, referring to a pair of young linebackers, sophomore Xaiver Atkins and freshman Bryce Deas.
“They really flashed, man. When they decide to hit a gap, it’s in a hurry. Obviously, the front had to play well to free them up also. They really dominated that drill.”
While Freeze was happy to see his defense dominate, it was at the expense of an offense that struggled in high-pressure situations last season.
“That’s one where you go back to some of the reasons we haven’t had the success we’ve wanted, has been some of those critical downs, like those 3rd and ones, 3rd and twos, and we’ve got to be excellent in those on offense and defense.
It’s hard for both sides to be excellent when facing one another, but Freeze expects the effort and energy to be excellent.
"This three days is a very physical, tough stretch. Maybe they said ‘hey, let’s save a little in the tank’ subconsciously,” Freeze speculated. “Excellence starts with a mindset. We've got to show them on the film that it wasn't the same, I don’t think, straining that we had a couple of days ago.
"I thought we had one of our best days in a long, long time two days ago," Freeze insisted. "Today, up and down. But still some good things."
Freeze is pleased with the competition that increased depth has brought to the team, saying, “there’s no better motivator than competition.”
Not every day is a team going to be at peak energy and mindset, but that doesn’t mean Freeze is going to take it lying down. And it provides opportunities for younger players to make moves on the depth chart.