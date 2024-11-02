Hugh Freeze Sings Familiar Tune as Auburn Tigers not 'Able to Finish' in Vandy Loss
The Auburn Tigers could not find ways to finish drives offensively in their 17-7 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, something that has been a persistent problem for them this season.
Despite outgaining the Commodores 327 yards to 227 Auburn went 2-of-13 on third-down conversions and had to call upon punter Oscar Chapman six times.
This is nothing new for the Tigers, as finding ways to end drives by putting points on the board has been a consistent struggle for them.
“We were just not able to finish,” Freeze said. “Whether it’s finishing drives with points from our field goal unit or whether it’s us not converting third downs, we struggled at all of that today. Certainly disappointed that we didn’t stack on last week’s effort.”
Auburn’s defense turned in another solid performance, holding Vanderbilt to 227 yards of total offense and holding it to 95 yards in the second half. The Commodores’ leading rusher, Sedrick Alexander, was held to 28 yards and their leading receiver, Quincy Skinner Jr., was held to 30 yards.
“I thought our defense played their guts out and played well enough to win and probably did the best job against that squad of anyone all year,” Freeze said.
Having six games in the loss column, it is officially do-or-die time for the Tigers if they want to go bowling this winter. In its remaining three games, Auburn will play two ranked teams, No. 10 Texas A&M at home and No. 13 Alabama on the road.
The Tigers will take a “one game at a time” approach with these last three games.
“One practice at a time, starting next week,” Freeze said. “We won’t go down that road, it’s just stacking days that allow us to get better.”
Despite a series of results that have not gone their way this season, the Tigers are determined to not give up. Remaining focused can be a challenge for any team facing a situation like this one, but Auburn is determined to finish.
“I think finishing in anything you do is important,” Freeze said. “The easiest thing is for people to check out in life or in football, that’s what the voices will say to so many. It’s one of the things I’ve been proud of this team. I don’t think they’ve given into that and checked out.”
Auburn has an open week before being tasked with winning three-straight games in order to reach bowl eligibility. The Tigers return to action against UL-Monroe in two weeks at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT and SEC Network will carry the television broadcast.