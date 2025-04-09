Incoming WR Transfer Could Be Auburn’s Most Important Offensive Weapon
The Auburn Tigers last season, simply put, were not good after a 5-7 record, and add to that the fact that they lost their best wide receiver stats-wise and starting quarterback to graduation, head coach Hugh Freeze knew he was entering the recruiting cycle with a massive task.
Not only did he accomplish the feat of getting instant-impact players, but one could argue that he went above and beyond.
In fact, the wide receiver room now could be one of the best receiving rooms in the SEC as a result of Freeze's multi-year recruiting efforts.
Led by Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr., who was rated as the top transfer in the transfer window after having 1,468 yard receiving in two seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Auburn also has Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields.
Of course, the wide receivers can’t be good without someone to throw them the football.
Freeze revamped the quarterback room with three new quarterbacks, two of which are practicing in spring football. Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold is the projected starter come fall, but five-star true freshman Deuce Knight also has looked good, as well.
He could easily win the backup spot over the third quarterback, Ashton Daniels, who is transferring from Stanford. However, Daniels won’t join the Tigers until after the spring, giving Arnold and Knight the advantage of getting to work with the receivers and build chemistry before the season.
“Since Day 1 we got in, we came in working and been on the field constantly getting extra catches in, extra throws in,” Singleton said of Arnold, according to AL.com's Jerry Humphrey III. “Real cool guy and brings a lot of energy. He’s a spark on our team.”
Knight also was impressed by the wide receiver room and how explosive all options were.
“They make it easy. You just get the ball to them. I could throw a little screen to them guys and it’s 60 passing yards for me that quick. I love playing with those guys. They’re different,” Knight said.
Auburn’s A-Day spring game is on Saturday at noon. CDT.