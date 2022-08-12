Skip to main content

JC Hart commits to the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers add cornerback JC Hart to the 2023 recruiting class.

The Auburn Tigers add another local talent to their 2023 recruiting class. 

JC Hart picked Auburn over Mississippi State, UCF, and Vanderbilt. 

Hart is a standout cornerback at Loachapoka High School near Auburn. His 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame allows him to be physical against opposing wide receivers. He has great length and can attack the football at its highest point. 

Hart most recently was at Auburn on July 30th during Big Cat Weekend as an unofficial visit. He was seen wearing Auburn gear on the visit and got along great with other Aubrun targets and commits. 

Cornerback is a position group that Auburn has excelled in getting on campus and developing before sending the talent to the NFL. Now being coached by Zac Ethredige, defensive back recruiting has been a strength of Auburn's recruiting classes the last two cycles. 

This year, Hart joins Terrance Love as the second defensive back in the 2023 class. Love is more of a middle-of-the-field defender while Hart is looked at more as an outside cornerback at the next level. 

Hart is the latest local talent to join the Auburn recruiting class. He joins Auburn native Bradyn Joiner, Phenix City native Karmello English, and Montgomery native Jeremiah Cobb. 

Hart becomes the seventh member of Auburn's 2023 class. 

Here's an updated look at the class. 

4-Star Karmello English - WR - Central

4-Star Jeremiah Cobb - RB - Montgomery Catholic 

4-Star Terrance Love - DB - Langston Hughes

4-Star Ashley Williams - EDGE - Zachary

4-Star Wilky Denaud - DL - John Carroll

4-Star Bradyn Joiner - OL - Auburn

3-Star JC Hart - CB - Loachapoka

