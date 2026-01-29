Jeremiah Wright Shares Impactful Message About Time with Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have had quite a rough go of it since Gus Malzahn was fired in 2020, and Jeremiah Wright has been around for all of it. The defensive lineman-turned-right guard was one of Auburn’s most veteran players last season, having survived the entirety of both the Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze eras, as well as the tail end of Malzahn’s.

Despite living in an era of Auburn football when many would have turned their backs on the school, Wright still seems to look back on his time on the Plains with nostalgia.

“What stands out to me the most is just the fun and everything that I got to build with the teammates there,” he said after Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday. “Also taught me not to be a quitter, just to motivate those guys and show the younger guys, no matter the outcome or how everything is going, you still can come out on top.”

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wright has had an incredibly difficult career, even beyond playing for three failed coaches. Just after his freshman season, in which he saw action as a defensive lineman, Wright tore his ACL, forcing him out of the lineup for the following season.

In 2022, Wright was a reserve left guard, having switched back from the defensive line, and found some playing time, including a start in the Tigers’ matchup with Ole Miss. Finally, in 2023, Wright got the full season he’d been looking for, starting every game. In fact, for the rest of his collegiate career, Wright never missed another game.

Few collegiate athletes have had it quite as difficult as Wright, whether it’s trouble deciding where on the field to play, navigating coaching changes and failed coaches or even just staying healthy enough to be on the field at all. Despite all of this, Wright kept a positive mentality, and now he’s reaping the benefits at the Senior Bowl.

“I know how bad I work ... to be out there and showcase my skill and talent and everything can be taken away from me in the snap of a finger,” Wright said. “Patience was the biggest thing for me.”

More From Auburn Tigers on SI