Keyron Crawford Shining on Auburn Tigers Defensive Line
The Auburn Tigers had a lot of success on the defensive side of the ball in their 24-10 win over Kentucky.
The Tigers held the Wildcats to 224 yards of total offense and did not allow them to put any points on the board after the first quarter.
Defensive lineman Keyron Crawford, who transferred to Auburn this offseason after spending the previous two seasons at Arkansas State, had one of his best outings in an Auburn uniform so far, not going unnoticed by head coach Hugh Freeze.
“Best game,” Freeze said. “That’s the best game he has had here by far. I don’t know, he seemed relaxed. DJ [Durkin] used him in a few different ways, and he seemed more comfortable. Keldric Faulk got two sacks and is going to get player of the week and obviously we love Keldric, he’s the most solid player we have, but the reason he got both those sacks is, after watching the film, Keyron Crawford flushed him right to him. I thought it was Keyron’s best game, for sure.”
Faulk was impressed by Crawford’s performance as well and agreed that Crawford played a role in one of his sacks.
“He played really good,” Faulk said. “He was flying around, you could tell the energy he had before the game and then during the game he was just electric. I got my second sack of the night because of him.”
Kentucky tried to throw the ball a lot. This was beneficial for Crawford who specializes in rushing the pass.
“Definitely the pass game,” Crawford said on what was working for him. “That’s my bread and butter, but I’m also trying to hone in more on the normal downs and playing the run better. So far, that was my best game.”
Crawford was ok with helping Faulk record some sacks since it meant helping the team come out on top.
“It was painful from the beginning,” Crawford said. “I’m also a team player. I’m all about winning and having my brother get his stats up.”
Crawford’s performance against Kentucky gave him the confidence boost that he needed and has helped him settle into the new level of competition.
“I felt like I was under a rock for the past six games,” Crawford said. “Just second guessing myself. This past game, I said to myself ‘I’m gonna go ahead and play free.’ I felt more myself